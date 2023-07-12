 Megalodon shark was a very slow swimmer with an enormous appetite • Earth.com
Megalodon shark was slow swimming and warm-blooded
07-12-2023

Megalodon shark was a very slow swimmer with an enormous appetite

Earth.com staff writer

A new study suggests that the Megalodon shark was more of a slow swimmer that relied on its warm-bloodedness for nutrient digestion and absorption. The notorious Megalodon, or the ‘megatooth shark,’ is best known for its gigantic size and deadly reputation.

This study was led by Professor Kenshu Shimada, a paleobiology professor at DePaul University, along with his team of researchers. It presents an entirely different understanding of the lifestyle and biology of Otodus megalodon.

This fossil shark, living nearly worldwide from about 15 to 3.6 million years ago, reached a length of 65 feet (20 meters) at its maximum.

Tiny scales found tell a very different Megalodon story

The research was conducted based on tiny scales, accurately referred to as ‘placoid scales.’ Researchers found these scales within rock pieces that surrounded a previously described tooth set of the fossil shark from Japan. These seemingly insignificant scales have now opened up a new perspective on Megalodon.

As Professor Shimada put it, “Our big scientific findings come from ‘tiny evidence’ as small as grains of sand.”

Earlier, understanding the biology of O. megalodon was mostly based on its massive teeth and vertebrae. It was widely believed that O. megalodon, being partially warm-blooded or regionally endothermic – like the large active modern predatory sharks such as makos and great white sharks – was a swift and active swimmer.

This new study, however, counters this assumption. It indicates that the small placoid scales of the Megalodon lack the narrowly-spaced ridges or ‘keels’ typically found in fast-swimming sharks.

“This led my research team to consider O. megalodon to be an ‘average swimmer’ with occasional bursts of faster swimming for prey capture,” explained Shimada.

If Megalodon was warm-blooded, where did the heat go?

This revelation gives rise to a new paradox. A recent study, in which Shimada also played a significant role, has provided substantial support for the presence of regional endothermy in O. megalodon.

However, the question arises: how did the fossil shark expend the high level of metabolic heat generated by its warm-bloodedness if it wasn’t a fast swimmer?

After examining existing literature, the research team discovered an overlooked aspect of endothermic body physiology that could answer this question. This involves facilitating digestion and absorbing and processing nutrients—an aspect that hadn’t been considered in the biological context of O. megalodon.

“It suddenly made perfect sense,” Shimada said, going on to elaborate, “Otodus megalodon must have swallowed large pieces of food, so it is quite possible that the fossil shark achieved gigantism to invest its endothermic metabolism to promote visceral food processing.”

Therefore, the Megalodon, in reality, might have been less of a terror of the seas. More than likely, it was a slow, steady cruiser. Megalodon utilized its warm-bloodedness not for speed, but for efficiently processing its food and absorbing nutrients.

The research promises to further our understanding of these magnificent creatures of the past and the evolutionary mechanisms that drove them.

RELATED NEWS
07-12-2023
Megalodon shark was a very slow swimmer with an enormous appetite
07-12-2023
Masters of deception: Orchids use trickery to get what they need
07-12-2023
New planet discovered with an ocean not far from Earth
07-12-2023
Animals live healthier lives when their emotions are acknowledged
07-12-2023
Ocean color has changed significantly over the past 20 years
07-12-2023
JWST celebrates one year anniversary with stunning new image of Rho Ophiuchi
07-12-2023
The unique evolutionary journey of the pygmy right whale
07-12-2023
Thermal cloak keeps electric vehicles cool in the summer, warm in winter
07-12-2023
Rebellious birds use anti-bird spikes to build their nests
07-11-2023
Venomous snake bites are more likely to occur in warmer weather
07-11-2023
Same-sex sexual behavior is very prevalent and linked to evolutionary advantages in monkeys
07-11-2023
New study claims our universe is 27 billion years old, double the current age estimate
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved