Megalodon looked much different than how humans have imagined

The megalodon has fascinated people for generations. Massive teeth and scattered skeletal remains once led to depictions of a stocky predator, but new research suggests the megalodon was longer and more streamlined than the than the classic great white shark-like appearance that many of us imagined.

Phillip Sternes, who completed his doctorate at the University of California Riverside and now works in shark conservation, has helped to reveal a fresher perspective on the megalodon.

He and an international team examined vertebrae and compared them with more than one hundred modern and ancient shark species to learn more about the extinct predator’s form and potential swimming style.

Long, lean, and built for travel

Taking a new approach, the team measured the megalodon’s body in segments rather than relying on tooth size.

This helped the researchers estimate the head, trunk, and tail in a more balanced way, giving us a shark that might stretch about 80 feet from nose to tail.

The experts found that megladons may have weighed around 94 tons, matching a large whale’s bulk in many respects.

Yet, the weight was arranged along a longer torso, allowing the shark to move with less drag than a shorter, wider shape would cause.

New insights into megladon shape

The researchers describe a body more akin to a lemon shark’s proportions.

The study suggests that megalodon had a slimmer trunk and a smoother taper that could have been practical for traveling over long stretches of ocean without burning through too much energy.

“This study provides the most robust analysis yet of megalodon’s body size and shape,” said Sternes. This means prior images of a round midsection need updating.

“You lead with your head when you swim because it’s more efficient than leading with your stomach,” said Tim Higham, a UC Riverside biologist involved in the project.

In other words, a long, cylindrical shape can help reduce water resistance, similar to well-built swimmers.

“The physics of swimming limit how stocky or stretched out a massive predator can be,” said Higham, adding that physical limits steer the evolution of large swimmers.

Megalodon balanced speed and endurance

Many big ocean predators use bursts of speed to hunt, then settle into an easier pace the rest of the time.

The megalodon’s shape would fit this pattern, giving it a middle-range cruising speed but still enough power for a quick strike.

Adult human depicted for size comparison. (Kenshu Shimada/DePaul University)

Sharks like the great white are swift over short bursts, yet they aren’t known for long-distance economy in the same way as certain larger whales.

A more elongated megalodon likely balanced moderate speed with a steady swimming style that was efficient over wide areas.

Birth size and hunting

“It is entirely possible that megalodon pups were already taking down marine mammals shortly after being born,” said Sternes. The study also explored how big baby megalodons might have been upon entering the ocean.

If so, these pups would be imposing from day one, perhaps around 13 feet long. That’s roughly the size of an average adult great white shark, giving young megalodons an immediate advantage against smaller prey.

Megladon’s similarity to lemon sharks

Modern lemon sharks are built to glide gently through water while still mustering enough speed for an ambush.

The research group recognized parallels in the vertebral patterns of megalodon and lemon sharks, raising the possibility that the extinct giant combined large-whale heft with a body style known for efficient travel.

Their analysis ruled out the typical notion that megalodon resembled an overblown great white. Instead, the skeletal measurements support a sleeker overall profile, challenging long-held views of a barrel-chested sea monster.

Speed and shark evolution

In giant fish, shape can matter more than size when it comes to swimming economics. A thick girth can generate drag, but a straighter trunk lets water pass more smoothly.

Whale sharks and basking sharks also show that immense size does not always mean clumsy movement. Researchers point to megalodon’s design as an example of similar engineering, though on an even grander scale.

Gigantic sharks appear rarely in the fossil record, implying that certain conditions must align for them to thrive. A well-proportioned body may have been key to megalodon’s success in patrolling vast habitats for prey.

Yet, eventual climate shifts and possible competition from other fierce hunters like early great whites likely added pressures. Over time, those combined forces might have spelled the end for megalodon.

Megalodon’s design and ocean evolution

The new understanding of megalodon speaks to broader ocean dynamics. Large animals often follow recurring patterns in body outlines, whether they’re sharks or whales.

While speed and stamina vary, they’re still shaped by the same drag-reducing principles. That shared design echoes through millions of years of vertebrate history.

The study is published in Palaeontologia Electronica.

