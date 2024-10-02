Mysterious megastructure found under the seafloor rewrites Earth's history

A recent and mysterious discovery by scientists peels back one of the many layers under the Earth’s surface to reveal a story from an era when the dinosaurs reigned our world: evidence of an ancient seafloor that sunk deep into the Earth.

This discovery has set the research world buzzing, giving a whole new spin to our understanding of the planet’s inner workings.

Leading this investigation is Jingchuan Wang, a postdoctoral researcher from the University of Maryland. Wang has dedicated his career to deciphering the enigmas situated miles beneath our feet, and his latest work is causing tremors in the scientific arena.

Journey through Earth’s mantle

Utilizing advanced seismic imaging technologies, Wang and his team embarked on a fascinating virtual journey deep into the Earth — venturing between 255 and 410 miles below our surface.

This intriguing region, known as the mantle transition zone, plays a crucial role in the planet’s geodynamic behavior, influencing everything from volcanic activity to tectonic movements.

Despite its significance, this enigmatic layer remains shrouded in mystery, holding numerous secrets about the Earth’s composition and processes that scientists have yet to unravel.

As they delved deeper into this uncharted territory, the team aimed to uncover insights that could reshape our understanding of how our planet operates beneath the surface.

Nazca plate and the East Pacific Rise

The focus of Wang’s team was the East Pacific Rise, a mid-ocean ridge in the Pacific Ocean where plate tectonics are shifting away from each other.

Scientists have studied this region for its volcanic activities and the role it plays in seafloor spreading, but who could have predicted that remnants of an ancient seafloor lay buried deep below?

A map depicting the region where the discovery of an ancient seafloor was made. Credit Jingchuan Wang, University of Maryland.

In their investigations, the team unearthed a thickened portion in the mantle transition area that contradicted current models.

Wang explained, “This thickened area is like a fossilized fingerprint of an ancient piece of seafloor that subducted into the Earth approximately 250 million years ago. It’s giving us a glimpse into Earth’s past that we’ve never had before.”

Imagine that, a peek into the lost world of dinosaurs from a time capsule buried deep within our planet’s mantle.

Plate tectonics and the ancient seafloor

This new finding is really shaking up what we know about plate tectonics, challenging the usual ideas about how tectonic plates move and interact with the Earth’s mantle.

Usually, plate subduction — the process where one tectonic plate slides under another — is key to recycling geological materials into the Earth’s core and also plays a role in volcanic activities on the surface.

This process has been essential in shaping our planet’s geology and impacts seismic activity and volcanic eruptions.

An illustrative diagram showing the ancient subducted ‘slab’ the team resolved at present day. It has a direct impact on the large-scale lowermost mantle structures known as ‘superplumes’. Credit Jingchuan Wang, University of Maryland.

However, recent research suggests that our ancient seafloor has gotten stuck midway through this subduction journey, raising some interesting questions about how tectonic movement works and its long-term effects on the interactions between the Earth’s crust and mantle.

Wang’s research suggests that movement in the mantle transition zone might be a lot slower than we previously thought.

“We found that in this region, the material was sinking at about half the speed we expected. Our discovery opens up new questions about how the deep Earth influences what we see on the surface across vast distances and timescales,” Wang continued.

This revelation has far-reaching implications on anything from volcanic activities to the shifting of continents over millions of years.

Ancient seafloor impact on Earth’s carbon cycle

Why should we care, you ask? The subduction of ocean slabs plays an immense part in Earth’s carbon cycle.

As these slabs descend, they transport surface materials, including carbon, deep into the mantle. This process can majorly affect how carbon is stored and released over long periods, influencing volcanic activity and potentially our planet’s climate.

This new understanding that some slabs might be getting stuck turns the spotlight on the questions this raises about the carbon cycle and climate patterns over geological timescales.

Future in mapping the past

So, what’s the next stop for Wang and his team? They aim to broaden their research across the Pacific Ocean and beyond, with the goal to map ancient subduction zones and understand how these concealed features shape both the Earth’s surface and its deep interior structures.

By gathering more seismic data, they hope to craft a detailed global map of these formations. This could ultimately help scientists better comprehend how tectonics have sculpted our planet and potentially improve early warning systems for earthquakes and volcanic activities.

The implications of this research don’t stop at our own doorstep. The techniques and insights gleaned from this study could be applied to other extraterrestrial bodies like Mars and Venus.

“We believe that there are many more ancient structures waiting to be discovered in Earth’s deep interior. Each one has the potential to reveal many new insights about our planet’s complex past — and even lead to a better understanding of other planets beyond ours,” Wang confidently stated.

Stay tuned…there’s much more to come from this field of research.

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–