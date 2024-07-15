Melting glaciers are hidden sources of greenhouse gases

In the ever-changing world of climate science, fascinating discoveries continue to emerge. Every now and then, Mother Nature hands us a surprise, often wrapped up in a mystery. Recently, a group of scientists set out to understand the retreat of high mountain glaciers and the increase in greenhouse gas levels.

Guiding this remarkable research is Du Zhiheng, who hails from the prestigious Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Alongside collaborators from Beijing Normal University and Lanzhou University, Zhiheng led numerous expeditions to ice caves on a high-mountain glacier in China from 2021 to 2023. The research offers a new perspective, shedding light on the unseen yet far-reaching impacts of glacier melting.

Glaciers release greenhouse gases

High mountain glaciers have been retreating at an accelerated pace since the 1980s, leading to heightened glacier runoff.

However, it’s less clear if this process fuels or releases greenhouse gases, or if areas exposed to such retreat become absorbers or emitters of these gases.

This knowledge gap fueled Zhiheng and his team’s curiosity. They monitored changes in methane and carbon dioxide concentration and their isotope data in ice caves on high-mountain glaciers.

Unexpected revelation

Here’s a surprising fact: the methane emission and carbon dioxide absorption levels in ice caves and meltwater are changing. The team found increased methane levels (up to 5.7 ppm) and decreased carbon dioxide levels (down to 168 ppm) in the ice cave.

This shift in gas levels could significantly impact future glacier carbon budgets. Even more so, it was observed that during the strong ablation season (July 13-16, 2023), methane concentrations spiked.

A key point to note, though, is that these levels remain relatively low compared to data from Greenland glaciers.

Methane production

The plot thickened when the researchers examined in-situ carbon isotope data (δ13C-CH4 and δ13C-CO2).

The data revealed that methane production appears to be mainly due to acetoclastic methanogenesis. However, the possibility of thermogenic methane production couldn’t be completely ruled out.

Adding another layer of complexity, meteorological factors such as wind speed, wind direction, and meltwater runoff appeared to influence methane emissions.

Glacier activity and greenhouse gases

The research showed a unique flux pattern for methane and carbon dioxide variations between the glacial outlet cavity and the subglacial environment. This leads to their release into the atmosphere, further accelerating glacier melting.

Staggering data reveals that over the past half century, 17.2% (5,956 out of 34,578) of small glaciers covering an area of 1,127.2 km2 have vanished in China. The disappearance of these icy titans is not only reshaping our landscapes but also our atmosphere.

Implications for global climate policy

The findings carry profound implications for global climate policy. The world is grappling with the escalating climate crisis. Understanding the nuanced interactions between glacier melting and greenhouse gas emissions is becoming ever more critical.

Policy-makers can no longer afford to overlook the potential contributions of high-mountain glaciers to atmospheric methane and carbon dioxide levels.

As nations convene to discuss climate action, the revelations from high-mountain glacier research underscore the urgency of a unified, informed, and robust response to curbing global warming and its cascading effects.

Impacts of glacier melting

As these high mountain glaciers melt, new paths in the form of ice caves or subglacial channels are formed within drainage systems. And within these new channels, significant amounts of methane are being flushed out, along with substantial pools of carbon substrate.

So, a new question emerges: could melted glaciers be an unseen contributor to greenhouse gas emissions? And if so, what does this mean for our future?

The work led by Du Zhiheng is a vital stepping stone in improving our understanding of the environmental impacts of melting high-mountain glaciers – a phenomenon that remains as captivating as it is significant.

Policy changes and increased global cooperation are essential for addressing these concerns. Continued research and monitoring are crucial to developing a comprehensive strategy for managing and mitigating the environmental impacts of glacier melting.

The study is published in the journal Science of The Total Environment.

