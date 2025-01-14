Melting glaciers are reshaping landscapes and national borders around the world

Glaciers, often associated with the vast sheets of melting ice in Antarctica and Greenland, are far more widespread and diverse than commonly understood. With over 200,000 glaciers outside the polar regions, these icy giants are key players in shaping Earth’s terrain and regulating ecosystems.

However, the rapid pace of melting glaciers, accelerated by human-induced climate change, is causing profound environmental and geopolitical changes.

Researchers Elzė Buslavičiūtė and Dr. Laurynas Jukna from Vilnius University’s Institute of Geosciences have investigated these transformations, and shown how satellite observations are revealing the scale of glacier loss and its far-reaching implications.

Understanding glaciers – the basics

In addition to shaping global landscapes and borders, glaciers act as the planet’s natural air conditioners, playing a crucial role in regulating Earth’s climate.

These massive ice formations store about 75% of the world’s fresh water and act as giant reservoirs that release water slowly into rivers and lakes, ensuring a steady supply even during dry seasons.

Additionally, they reflect sunlight back into space, which helps keep our planet cool. Without glaciers, many ecosystems would struggle to survive, and countless communities that rely on glacial meltwater for drinking, agriculture, and hydropower would face serious water shortages.

As glaciers shrink, sea levels rise, which can lead to coastal flooding, erosion, and the displacement of millions of people living in low-lying areas.

Moreover, melting glaciers contribute to the warming of oceans, which can harm marine life and disrupt global weather patterns.

Melting glaciers of modern Europe

During the last Ice Age, roughly 20,000-22,000 years ago, glaciers from Scandinavia sculpted much of Europe’s landscape, leaving behind features that define the continent’s geography today.

These glaciers, though diminished, continue to play a vital role by storing freshwater, sustaining rivers and lakes, and regulating water flow and temperatures.

Modern Europe’s glaciers are predominantly concentrated in regions such as the Alps, Svalbard, Iceland, and the Pyrenees.

Unlike their colossal polar counterparts, these smaller glaciers – classified as valley glaciers, ice caps, and hanging glaciers – are nestled in mountainous terrains. They form when snow accumulation surpasses ablation, eventually compacting into dense glacier ice.

Tracking glacier melt with space technology

While the Alps’ glaciers have been retreating since the Ice Age, their melting has significantly accelerated in recent decades.

The Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland (GLAMOS) program reveals a stark decline in glacial area within the Swiss Alps, where ice cover has shrunk from 1,311 km² (500 mi2) in 1973 to 961 km² (371 mi2) by 2016 – a loss of nearly 350 km² (130 mi2) in under 50 years.

This data is primarily derived from archival aerial and satellite imagery, such as NASA’s Landsat mission, which has been operational since 1972.

The Rhône Glacier in Switzerland in August 2001 and August 2024, based on false-color imagery from the Landsat 7 and 8 satellites. Credit: Vilnius University

By analyzing false-color satellite images, scientists can monitor glacial retreat, changes in glacier height, and volume shifts.

For instance, Landsat imagery of the Rhône Glacier in Switzerland shows dramatic reductions in ice cover between August 2001 and August 2024.

Moreover, advanced sensors like IceSAT-2/GLAS and radars aboard Sentinel-1 satellites are employed to detect glacier movement and mass changes.

These tools allow researchers to quantify the impact of climate change on glaciers with unprecedented accuracy.

Melting glaciers shift national borders

The ecological impacts of glacier melt are well-documented, but its geopolitical ramifications are equally significant. In Europe, where many national borders align with watershed lines along high mountain ridges, shifting glaciers are redrawing maps.

One notable example involves the borders between Italy, Switzerland, and Austria. As glaciers recede or peaks collapse, these natural boundaries shift.

In 2006, Italy and Austria preemptively signed an agreement to accommodate potential border changes. Similarly, the Matterhorn Glacier’s retreat in 2024 slightly expanded Switzerland’s territory by shifting the mountain’s highest point closer to Italy.

Glacier melting from 1850 to 2016 in southwestern Switzerland based on GLAMOS aerial and satellite observations. On the right is a false-color Landsat 8 satellite image from 2 October 2016, with lines indicating the distribution of glaciers during different periods. Credit: Vilnius University

These shifting boundaries are more than technicalities. They affect economic and cultural ties, as well as tourism and resource management.

The Alps, for instance, sustain major rivers like the Rhône and the Rhine, which are critical for water supply and agriculture across multiple nations.

Tourism and local adaptations in the Alps

In Switzerland, villages near glaciers depend heavily on tourism, which is closely tied to these natural wonders.

Visitors flock to witness these majestic ice formations, thus fueling local economies. However, as glaciers shrink, these communities face economic uncertainty.

Some regions have resorted to innovative measures to slow glacial melting, such as covering glaciers with reflective geotextiles to reduce heat absorption.

While effective in the short term, such localized efforts are insufficient to counter the broader trends of global warming.

The retreat of Europe’s glaciers

The rapid melting of glaciers highlights the urgency of coordinated global efforts to combat climate change. The retreat of Europe’s glaciers affects everything from freshwater resources to national borders and economic stability.

As Buslavičiūtė and Jukna from Vilnius University emphasize, addressing these challenges requires long-term, global strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change’s impact on vulnerable regions like the Alps.

In the face of these monumental changes, space-based technology offers hope by providing accurate data to inform policies and strategies.

However, without immediate and sustained international action, the landscapes and borders shaped by glaciers over millennia may become unrecognizable within our lifetime.

