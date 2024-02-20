Microbial life may exist on one of Jupiter’s moons

The enduring quest to uncover life beyond Earth raises profound inquiries. Are we alone in the cosmos? Does Earth hold a unique place in harboring life? Contrary to the notion of extraterrestrial beings, could life beyond our planet resemble the microbial life we share Earth with?

Microbial life: How it all began

Microorganisms, the pioneers of life on Earth, have thrived for billions of years, long predating multicellular life forms, including humans.

Their metabolic diversity allows them to flourish in environments that humans find extreme, such as the scalding depths of hydrothermal vents, the hypersalinity of certain lakes, and even within the solid confines of rocks.

Europa, an icy moon orbiting Jupiter, captures the imagination of astrobiologists as a potential cradle for life beyond Earth.

Despite its icy facade and surface temperatures consistently below -220°F, Europa’s subglacial ocean marks it as a prime candidate for hosting life within our solar system.

The presence of water is crucial for life as we understand it. Water serves as a universal solvent necessary for the biochemical reactions that sustain all known life forms. Therefore, water serves as a potentially stable habitat for organisms to thrive and evolve.

Europa’s capacity to support microbial life

In September 2023, two independent scientific teams uncovered evidence suggesting that solid carbon dioxide (CO2) on Europa’s surface likely stems from its subglacial ocean. This finding, aligning with geological features indicative of material transport from beneath the ice, bolsters the case for Europa’s habitability.

While the exact source of the CO2 remains undetermined, the identification of carbon on Europa has ignited astrobiologists’ speculation about the moon’s capacity to support microbial life.

Identifying biosignatures, such as organic carbon and water, is pivotal in the quest for extraterrestrial life. No single biosignature can definitively prove life’s presence on distant worlds.

But, the accumulation of multiple biosignatures on celestial bodies like Europa strengthens the argument that life possibly exists beyond Earth.

The concept of Earth-based analog sites – extreme environments on Earth that mirror conditions on distant worlds like Europa – provides invaluable insights into life’s resilience in hostile settings.

Potential biosignatures

By studying the microbial life in these ecosystems, we gain a deeper understanding of how life can persist in environments completely inhospitable to most other life forms. These analog sites also inform researchers about potential biosignatures to look for in data from future missions to Europa.

Jill Mikucki, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has investigated one such analog site: Blood Falls, a feature at the terminus of Taylor Glacier in Antarctica’s McMurdo Dry Valleys.

“It feels otherworldly to work and camp in the dry valleys,” she said, further highlighting the eerie silence and the roaring winds that characterize this unique environment.

Blood Falls

Blood Falls, with its iron-rich brine that oxidizes upon contact with air, offers a glimpse into the microbial life that could exist beneath Europa’s ice.

Mikucki’s research into the microbial metabolism beneath Taylor Glacier suggests an ecosystem that may have been isolated for over a million years, providing a parallel to the potential hidden worlds beneath Europa’s icy crust.

“I think Blood Falls makes a great analog for ocean world studies because it is one of the few places where liquid transits from the below the ice to the surface,” Mikucki added. “Additionally, it is briny, so it’s like a mini ocean world that episodically spills out aliquots of subglacial fluids – and its microbial contents.”

Future space missions

Future missions, including the European Space Agency’s JUICE (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer) and NASA’s Europa Clipper, are set to unveil more about Europa’s icy shell, subsurface ocean, and the potential for life.

These missions, launching in the coming years, aim to deepen our understanding of Europa and expand the horizons of life beyond Earth.

The search for life beyond Earth, whether successful or not, holds profound implications. Discovering life would challenge our understanding of life’s uniqueness and diversity, potentially showing us that we are not alone in the vast expanse of space.

