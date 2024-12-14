Missing data on hippos could push them closer to extinction
12-14-2024

Missing data on hippos could push them closer to extinction

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer

A new study has uncovered alarming gaps in our understanding of African hippos, highlighting major challenges in conserving these iconic animals. Despite being classified as “vulnerable to extinction” by the IUCN Red List, hippos often don’t get the attention they deserve.

Known as the “neglected megafauna,” they’ve received far less research and conservation focus compared to other large mammals.

Hippo extinction threat and lack of data

Hannah Lacy, a postgraduate researcher at the University of Leeds, has created a database that maps hippo populations across southern Africa.

Lacy’s team analyzed nearly 200 records from nine countries, including Angola, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The findings are concerning: in many areas, population estimates for hippos are incomplete or missing altogether.

Even worse, inconsistent survey methods and unequal funding between countries make monitoring unreliable. In some cases, researchers recorded hippos while focusing on other species, leading to scattered and incomplete data, which contributes to the risk of their extinction.

“Without reliable information on where hippos live, and the state of their populations, it is challenging to effectively plan to protect them,” said Lacy.

“We need a centralized spatial database and coordinated surveys to improve the conservation of common hippos – who are important ecosystem engineers – across southern Africa.”

Ecological significance of hippos

Hippos are more than just large, semi-aquatic animals; they play a vital role in their ecosystems. By feeding on vegetation along waterways, they shape plant growth, preventing overgrowth that could choke waterways.

Their dung enriches aquatic food chains, supporting fish and invertebrates, which in turn benefits the larger food web.

Hippos also create deep waterholes that provide refuge for other animals during dry seasons. They are critical to maintaining biodiversity in their habitats, influencing both aquatic and terrestrial species.

“In many regions, they are also an important attraction for eco-tourism, which contributes to local economies and livelihoods. However, despite their ecological, social, and economic importance, common hippos face numerous threats, primarily from human activities,” noted Lacy.

Growing threats to hippos

Over the last century, hippo populations have been hit hard by habitat loss, poaching, and conflicts with humans, pushing them towards extinction.

Current population estimates range from 60,000 to 87,000 across southern Africa, but the lack of detailed data makes effective conservation planning difficult.

The study also revealed that many hippo populations depend on cross-border protected areas called Transfrontier Conservation Areas (TFCAs). These areas demonstrate the power of international cooperation in conservation.

Yet, isolated hippo populations – with limited opportunities to breed – face risks of genetic isolation, endangering their survival.

Protecting hippos from extinction

The research highlights the urgent need for coordinated efforts to protect hippos from extinction.

Lacy calls for a central database, similar to the African Elephant Database, which has been instrumental in protecting elephants across the continent.

"Their feeding habits shape vegetation patterns along water courses, and their dung contributes to aquatic food webs, supporting species like fish and invertebrates," Lacy reiterated.

“In many regions, they are also an important attraction for eco-tourism, which contributes to local economies and livelihoods. However, despite their ecological, social, and economic importance, common hippos face numerous threats, primarily from human activities.”

Dr. Lochran Traill, Lacy’s PhD supervisor, noted that this work provides an update on the distribution of common hippo populations across southern Africa, and highlights the extent of population fragmentation and isolation.

“Hopefully, this information will be useful to conservation decision makers,” said Dr. Traill.

Transforming conservation efforts

The fragmented state of hippo populations and inconsistent monitoring methods make immediate action critical.

Building a comprehensive, centralized database could transform conservation efforts, preventing hippo extinction and ensuring these overlooked animals receive the care and protection they need.

By focusing on hippo conservation, we’re not only safeguarding a unique species but also preserving the ecosystems they help maintain. Lacy’s work shines a light on what is needed to give hippos a better chance for the future.

With international collaboration and sustained effort, these incredible animals can continue to thrive, enriching biodiversity and supporting communities that rely on their presence.

The study is published in the journal Biological Conservation.

—–

