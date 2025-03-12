Missing frog species resurfaces after 130 years

A frog species thought to be missing for well over a century has been spotted again. This startling discovery was announced by a group of Chilean and international researchers.

First described in 1902, the species Alsodes vittatus had not appeared in any scientific records for more than 130 years.

Despite multiple expeditions attempting to locate the frog in the intervening decades, all efforts ended in vain – until now.

Significance of the discovery

Recent fieldwork by researchers from the Laboratory of Systematics and Conservation of Herpetozoa (SyCoH) at the University of Concepción has confirmed that the elusive amphibian is, in fact, still alive.

The findings detail the missing frog’s reemergence in the southeastern region of the Hacienda San Ignacio de Pemehue in La Araucanía, Chile.

This rediscovery represents a significant moment for scientists studying South American biodiversity, especially in light of the many frog species currently listed as threatened or lacking sufficient data to assess their status.

A missing frog species

Alsodes vittatus, originally described by naturalist Rodulfo Amando Philippi, was initially located by French entomologist Philibert Germain in 1893, who provided the three specimens that Philippi used to define the species.

Ever since then, it has disappeared from the record. Between 1995 and 2002, researchers combed the Pemehue area, determined to relocate A. vittatus, but none succeeded.

Efforts resumed in 2015 and 2016, yet the frog populations identified lacked the characteristic white or yellow dorsal stripe that defines A. vittatus.

South America’s frog species

Eventually, over a decade into the investigation, new teams led by Dr. Claudio Correa, engineer in renewable natural resources Edvin Riveros Riffo, and biologist Juan Pablo Donoso focused on a different part of the same region. Their change of venue paid off.

Within the Lolco and Portales river basins at the southeastern end of the former estate, they spotted two populations of a frog that, upon careful examination, was confirmed to be A. vittatus.

Individuals of Alsodes igneus and A. vittatus from the new populations, syntype of A. vittatus and environment of one of the new locality from underwater Tupuyuntué River at the point where tadpoles and juveniles of A. vittatus were observed. Credit: Edvin Riveros

This unexpected triumph sheds light on important conservation implications for frogs in the southern cone of South America.

“The main challenge in locating it was the lack of precision in the description of its type locality,” the researchers wrote.

“In Germain’s time, the Hacienda San Ignacio de Pemehue was an estate of enormous size, and the naturalist did not specify the exact place where he collected the specimens.”

While the northwestern section of the old hacienda had been surveyed frequently, there was little information about areas farther to the southeast.

Because Germain never noted his precise collecting site, the modern team resorted to reconstructing his likely path through historical documents and publications.

Armed with this historical context, Correa and Riveros hiked the estate from its southeastern reaches, culminating in the discovery that Alsodes vittatus still exists – albeit in small populations.

Significant risks to amphibians

More than a century after its scientific description, scientists now have their first biological and ecological data on A. vittatus. The species is found living near streams, as is common among many other Alsodes frogs.

By sampling individuals carefully, the team identified the presence of the distinctive dorsal stripe that sets A. vittatus apart.

Because most Alsodes frogs are extremely local in their habitats and easily disturbed by human activities, the researchers believe A. vittatus faces several immediate threats.

Local land-use changes, logging activities, and climate factors all pose significant risks to amphibians in Chile’s temperate forests.

Missing and threatened frog species

This is a major milestone for South American herpetology and the conservation of biodiversity in the southern region.

Many frogs in the region are threatened with extinction, so clarifying the distribution and life history of this one species is a crucial first step toward its protection.

Field evidence collected by the team indicates that A. vittatus could meet criteria for classification as an endangered species.

Further studies will be needed to confirm population sizes, any breeding sites, and precise habitat conditions.

“In a broader context, this rediscovery demonstrates the limited biological, evolutionary and biogeographic knowledge of the amphibians that inhabit the southern cone of South America, emphasizing the urgency of their study and conservation,” the scientists wrote.

Since multiple Alsodes species remain poorly understood, the authors encourage additional research and collaboration to fill knowledge gaps.

Optimism for amphibian conservation

The announcement of A. vittatus’ reemergence brings optimism for amphibian conservation worldwide.

By pinpointing the frog’s habitat and conditions, scientists can make targeted recommendations for habitat preservation, enforce measures that mitigate human impact, and explore breeding programs or other forms of support if the animal’s situation proves perilous.

Above all, the reappearance of a species lost to science for 130 years demonstrates that biodiversity can hide in overlooked corners of the Earth and highlights the value of determined research efforts.

The study is published in the journal ZooKeys.

Image Credit: Edvin Riveros

