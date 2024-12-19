Moderate wine consumption reduces cardiovascular risks

Sit back, raise a glass and maybe… just maybe, you’re also raising your resistance against cardiovascular complications. At least that’s what a new study on wine consumption suggests.

The study was focused on tartaric acid, a biomarker for wine intake, derived from grapes.

The researchers evaluated 1,232 participants in the PREDIMED project, a prominent investigation into the Mediterranean diet’s effects on cardiovascular health.

Drinking in excess is always harmful

The researchers highlight the nuanced effects of alcohol consumption.

“There is no doubt that excessive alcohol consumption has serious health consequences. However, the effects of moderate and responsible wine consumption are still the subject of debate in the scientific community,” noted the study authors.

”The results of this study and others should help to place moderate wine consumption in its rightful place as an element of the Mediterranean diet, considered to be the healthiest in the world.”

The research was led by teams from the University of Barcelona (UB), the Hospital Clínic, the August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS), the Physiopathology of Obesity and Nutrition Networking Biomedical Research Centre (CIBEROBN), and the University of Navarra (UNAV).

Controversy surrounding alcohol and wine

Debates continue about the health impacts of moderate alcohol consumption, especially wine.

“Part of this debate is due to conflicting results of studies that have pointed to a protective effect of wine, while others have found no such effect,” explained Professor Ramon Estruch.

He explained that past studies on wine’s health effects often relied on participants self-reporting their wine consumption.

This method has limitations because people may forget details or report inaccurately due to societal pressures, like wanting to appear healthier or more socially acceptable.

Impact of wine on cardiovascular health

To address these inaccuracies, the researchers used a two-step approach. First, they collected data through detailed food intake frequency surveys, asking participants about their wine consumption habits.

They validated these responses by measuring tartaric acid levels in urine samples. Tartaric acid is a compound primarily found in grapes and not commonly produced by other plants. This makes it a precise biomarker for confirming wine consumption, ensuring more reliable data.

Cardiovascular benefits of wine

Using this robust methodology, the study examined wine consumption and cardiovascular outcomes among PREDIMED participants.

Of the 1,232 individuals analyzed, 685 experienced cardiovascular events, such as myocardial infarction, stroke, or heart failure. The remaining 625 participants were randomly selected for comparison.

The data revealed significant findings:

Light wine consumption (one glass per week to less than half a glass daily) reduced cardiovascular risk by 38%.

Moderate wine consumption (half a glass to one glass daily) further reduced the risk to 50%.

Consuming more than one glass daily eliminated the protective effects.

“When we talk about moderate wine consumption, it is always with meals, never between meals,” noted the researchers.

Future research directions

Despite these promising results, the experts acknowledged some limitations of the study. “The observational design of the study limits the ability to establish causality,” said lead author Inés Domínguez.

More research is essential to confirm these findings, and the team has proposed two potential avenues.

First, participants could be randomly assigned to different wine consumption groups to assess impacts. “These studies are very expensive to conduct. One is underway now, but results will take four to five years,” noted the researchers.

In addition, experts could investigate how wine’s protective effects work, focusing on its polyphenols, like resveratrol. These compounds have anti-inflammatory properties that may benefit cardiovascular health.

“Knowing the mechanisms gives a lot of plausibility to the results of epidemiological cohort studies,” explained the researchers.

Drinking wine for cardiovascular health

In summary, the study highlights that moderate wine consumption, particularly within the context of a Mediterranean diet, may offer cardiovascular benefits.

However, the findings are observational, meaning they show a correlation but not a direct cause-and-effect relationship. To establish causality, further research, including controlled clinical trials, is necessary.

Scientists also aim to explore how wine might exert its protective effects, such as through compounds like polyphenols, which may reduce inflammation.

Until more definitive evidence emerges, the key takeaway is moderation. Drinking wine in small amounts and as part of a balanced diet appears to complement a heart-healthy lifestyle. Overconsumption, however, eliminates these potential benefits and may pose health risks.

The study is published in the journal European Heart Journal.

