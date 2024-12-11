Monarch butterflies may be added to the endangered species list

Every winter, a spectacle unfolds across North America. Millions of monarch butterflies, those radiant creatures with iconic wings, embark on a journey that stretches thousands of miles to their wintering grounds in the forests and mountains of central Mexico.

However, this annual migration faces growing challenges as monarch populations experience a troubling decline.

Proposal to protect monarch butterflies

In response to this alarming trend, U.S. wildlife officials proposed listing the monarch butterfly as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

This status signifies that the species is likely to become endangered within the foreseeable future.

The monarch butterfly, with its remarkable orange-and-black coloration, plays a crucial role in maintaining biodiversity by pollinating plants and serving as a food source for various animals.

Mounting threats to survival

The monarch’s plight stems from a combination of threats, including habitat loss due to illegal logging, exposure to insecticides, and the intensifying climate crisis. These factors have disrupted the species’ breeding and migratory patterns.

The butterfly’s eastern migratory population has declined by roughly 80%, while the western population has plunged by more than 95% since the 1980s, according to U.S. wildlife officials.

Without immediate intervention, experts warn the monarch could disappear from the continent by the end of the century.

The role of climate change

In 2022, the International Union for Conservation of Nature categorized the migratory monarch butterfly as endangered, citing climate change and habitat loss as primary drivers.

Between 2021 and 2022, the monarchs’ presence in their Mexican wintering grounds decreased by 22%, according to a World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report.

Droughts, frost, and heat across the continent are killing milkweed – the monarchs’ food source – and destroying their habitat.

Eduardo Rendón-Salinas, head of the monarch butterfly program for WWF-Mexico, highlighted the devastating effects of the climate crisis.

“Pollinators are responsible for 75% of the production of the food for humans. To save these monarchs, humans must reduce the emissions of gasses warming the atmosphere. A lot of [monarchs] are dying. That is my call to action,” said Rendón-Salinas.

A plan for preserving monarch butterflies

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s proposed plan aims to bolster conservation efforts by protecting nearly 4,400 acres in California as critical habitat for the western monarch population.

However, experts stress that government protections alone cannot stabilize and reverse population trends.

“Stabilizing and reversing population trends requires an all-hands approach that not only relies on government protections, but also collaboration among landowners, farmers, conservationists, and everyday citizens,” said Clay Bolt, the World Wildlife Fund’s manager of pollinator conservation.

Resilience of monarchs

“Despite [the monarch’s] fragility, it is remarkably resilient, like many things in nature when we just give them a chance,” said Martha Williams, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Science shows that the monarch needs that chance, and this proposed listing invites and builds on unprecedented public participation in shaping monarch conservation efforts,” she explained.

Williams emphasized that providing monarchs with sufficient milkweed and nectar plants, “even in small areas,” could significantly aid their recovery. “Working together, we can help make this extraordinary species a legacy for our children and generations to come,” she said.

How you can help

Protecting the monarch butterfly calls for all of us to act together. You can help by planting milkweed and nectar-rich flowers in your garden or community.

Supporting conservation programs and pushing for sustainable practices can also make a difference.

Small changes, like reducing pesticide use, can have a big impact. By working across neighborhoods and nations, we can ensure the monarch butterfly continues its incredible journey for generations to come.

More about monarch butterflies

Monarch butterflies are not only famous for their striking appearance, but also for their unique life cycle.

The butterfly undergoes four life stages: egg, larva (caterpillar), pupa (chrysalis), and adult. The entire process takes about a month.

Remarkably, the monarch’s migration spans several generations, with one generation flying north in spring and subsequent generations continuing the journey until the final one travels back to Mexico in autumn.

Another fascinating aspect is their navigational ability. Monarchs use environmental cues like the position of the sun and Earth’s magnetic field to find their way, even though no single butterfly completes the entire migration.

The protection proposal by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services is reported here.



