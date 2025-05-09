Monk parakeets develop a unique voice to navigate social life

Monk parakeets stand out for their lively chatter in city parks. They are originally from South America but have adapted well to urban environments, often roosting and breeding in large communal nests.

After watching these birds for a while, it is hard not to notice the range of sounds they produce. They seem to greet each other with whistles, screeches, and abrupt squawks that vary from one bird to the next, and they interact across tree canopies and open lawns.

Parakeet vocal diversity and social bonds

Many people might think that parrots squawk randomly. Yet researchers discovered that an individual with more companions also has a more varied set of sounds.

“This research is a really important first step,” said Simeon Smeele from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior. He and his team studied hundreds of monk parakeets over a two-year period in Barcelona.

The experts mapped how each bird connected with the others, noting which individuals spent time together and which ones nested side by side. The group found that birds living in larger social units tended to use a broader mix of call types.

Female calls in social settings

One detail turned heads. Females produced more types of calls than males did.

“It really looks like there are some call types that are used uniquely in social situations. And it’s really interesting to see that females appear to produce more of these, suggesting they are the more social sex,” stated Smeele.

The data showed that these calls are not only about attracting attention. Some might help them manage interactions within the nest or signal identity among neighbors.

Parakeet friends sound distinct

Parrots might share nest trees, but that does not mean they mimic each other’s voices. In many species, birds within the same group often sound more alike, yet in these monk parakeets the result was flipped.

“What I find really exciting is that we were able to link what individuals say to very specific levels of sociality,” said Smeele.

“For example, close friends that allowed each other to approach within pecking distance sounded less like each other, as if they were trying to sound unique in their little gang.”

Such individuality may help them coordinate tasks around nest building or recognize each other’s calls in busy groups. It might also allow certain birds to stand apart if they are higher in the pecking order.

Bigger groups, more vocalizations

Scientists have long noticed that species living in bigger teams often have more complex communication. Research on Carolina chickadees has shown that groups of greater size can trigger richer call structures.

Monk parakeets follow a similar pattern. According to the new study, a bird nested in a big colony made a greater variety of sounds, possibly to handle the daily hubbub of communal living.

This diversity might even scale up as more parrots settle in crowded parks, resulting in a creative environment where many types of calls are shared or invented.

Decoding parakeet calls further

Each call likely serves a function, whether it signals an alarm, a greeting, or a social bond. Figuring out these functions is trickier than it sounds because parakeets often chatter in large flocks.

“The next big step is to better understand what each of the sounds mean, a real mammoth task, since most of the social squawking happens in large groups with many individuals talking at the same time!” said Smeele.

Pinpointing who is calling to whom could help decode a chaotic scene that appears random but might contain important social signals.

Insights for human language studies

Parrot behavior offers an interesting peek at how complexity arises in social communication. Humans certainly lean on language for the same reason: many relationships call for many ways to express ourselves.

Experts suggest that the parakeets’ varied calls might operate much like a nuanced social toolkit. When a bird needs to defend a favorite perch or greet a nest mate, it can tweak its calls as needed.

The findings echo ideas about how social pressures in our own evolutionary past might have nudged human language toward more vocabulary and flexible ways to share information.

Unresolved questions about parakeets

While the study shines a light on parrot chatter, many questions remain about how these calls arise in the nest. Scientists wonder whether younger birds learn from their parents or peers, or if they pick up new call elements whenever they meet fresh faces.

Some also want to see if parakeets in other cities behave the same way. The birds have spread widely across Europe and North America, so there may be subtle differences in how they talk in each region.

Investigations like these could reveal a chain of learning that might shape entire populations of monk parakeets over many generations.

Social ties shape vocal patterns

Many examples in the animal kingdom show that bigger families and more interactions spur new forms of communication.

Monk parakeets highlight how even everyday chatter can reflect deeper relationships. They show that social ties can shape the sound of voices, with friend groups forging their own acoustic style.

Individual acoustic style might be a simple tool for sorting out personal space or forming alliances in a bustling colony.

As these bright green birds continue to thrive in city parks, they remind us that nature’s best talkers often lead the busiest social lives.

The study is published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

—–

—–