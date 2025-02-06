Moon mining and space debris: Will we repeat Earth's mistakes?

Space debris is becoming an increasingly urgent issue, but it’s not the only resource-related challenge that humanity faces.

In recent times, the concept of tapping into the ocean’s wealth for materials required for electric vehicles, laptops, and other gadgets has come under intense scrutiny.

In the midst of this fiery debate, decisions are yet to be reached regarding the future of seabed mining.

The Moon: A new frontier

The debates and decisions in connection with seabed mining could play a fundamental role in determining how we approach lunar mining and ensure the future sustainability of human activities in space. But seabed mining isn’t the only area that could influence our space-bound activities.

As we navigate through our cosmic neighborhood, engaging in space traffic management, space debris removal, and the mitigation of space junk in Earth’s orbit could pave the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future in space.

It’s a call for humanity to learn from past mistakes and strive towards a more responsible and sustainable path when it comes to our ventures in outer space.

Space debris dilemma

The growing problem of space debris in Earth’s orbit is of serious concern. An increasing number of countries now support initiatives such as space traffic management and active debris control, as highlighted in the recent UN ‘Summit on the Future.’

Yet, without action from the UN’s Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UN COPUOS), we risk making certain orbits completely unsuitable for use in future.

This issue is further complicated by the deployment of massive satellite constellations by various countries.

Challenges of addressing space debris

At present, there are more than 40,500 space debris objects larger than 10 cm in orbit around Earth, and over 1.1 million objects larger than 1 cm.

Each significant collision between objects in orbit can result in between 2,000 and 3,000 new pieces of debris.

Efforts to address this challenge include collision avoidance systems and active debris removal. However, the continuous launch of large satellite constellations by multiple nations further congests orbital space, intensifying the issue further.

Looking toward a global solution

To help deal with this, ongoing discussions within UN COPUOS are targeting a global approach to space traffic management, with agencies like NASA, JAXA, Roscosmos, and ESA considering how this can be achieved.

Currently, the COPUOS guidelines are recommended but aren’t mandatory or enforced. This is primarily due to the reluctance of states to limit their space usage freedom, with some considering mandatory procedures as premature.

The lack of regulation has created a legal void that is certainly cause for concern. To address this, NASA drafted the Artemis Accords in 2020, as a companion to the Artemis mission to return to the Moon.

The Accord’s Section 12 explicitly urges signatories to limit space debris for the lunar exploration project. It aligns with Article IX of the Outer Space Treaty, which demands states:

“… pursue studies of outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies, and conduct exploration of them so as to avoid their harmful contamination and also adverse changes in the environment of the Earth resulting from the introduction of extraterrestrial matter and, where necessary, shall adopt appropriate measures for this purpose…”

Expanding the space debris discussion

Leading space exploration nations, including the U.S., India, China, Russia, Japan, and the ESA, have launched satellites to scope out the Moon.

With no cleanup strategies in place after these materials are sent, the issue of space debris extends beyond Earth’s atmosphere and into lunar orbit.

As ambitious plans are underway for lunar settlements, moon resource mining, and various security and military activities, we need provisions for the clean-up and disposal of space objects.

Learning from our mistakes

By observing our experiences with Earth pollution, space debris, and potential ocean floor mining, we are in a position to understand the possible adverse consequences of such activities.

We must not overlook the pollution and potential consequences that our actions on the Moon and Mars could generate.

The call today is for binding rules to protect the orbits of Earth, Moon, and Mars from space debris contamination. Initiatives need to be formulated for effective, sustainable, and equitable international regulation that governs any space mining operations.

The full study was published in the journal Frontiers in Space Technologies.

