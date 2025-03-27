Mountain roads are deadly for endangered animals

Animals have long navigated nature’s challenges, but mountain roads bring a fresh level of peril. These paved strips stretch deeper into wild corners, cutting across habitats once safely out of reach.

Mountains, once celebrated for their rugged isolation, now host busy highways and higher traffic volumes. Many endangered or vulnerable mammals listed by The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) are turning up as roadkill, a term for animals fatally hit by vehicles in these craggy regions.

​Professor Aliza le Roux, a professor in the Department of Zoology and Entomology at the University of the Free State, examined patterns of collisions in elevated landscapes.​

She collaborated with other researchers to explore why species like African wild dogs, lions, and elephants are often lost on twisting roads high above sea level.

Mountain roads invade wild habitats

Mountains in regions around the globe were once free from major traffic. Now, expansions in road infrastructure have placed creatures in harm’s way.

The researchers note that high elevations, above roughly 6,560 feet, can harbor near threatened or vulnerable animals that become casualties on winding routes.

Steep slopes and sudden weather changes do not help anyone on these roads. It is tough for drivers and wildlife to see each other in time to avoid collisions. This leads to unexpected hazards for species already struggling to survive.

Roads cutting through habitats

Amphibians appear to be hit most often in mountainous terrain, while mammals are struck more in lower zones.

Yet those same mammals at high elevations face a greater extinction risk because many are already on watch lists for population declines. The concern is that collisions remove individuals from breeding populations that cannot easily replenish themselves.

One global assessment warned of serious outcomes for certain mammals when roads cut through their habitats. The study highlighted animal fatalities on mountain peaks.

“We identified four populations among the 70 species in the target group that could become extinct in 50 years if observed roadkill levels persist,” stated Dr. Clara Grilo.

Dr. Grilo is a principal researcher in conservation biology at BIOPOLIS who has published over 100 studies on the effects of road networks on birds and mammals, such as behavior, relative abundance, mortality, genetic structure and extinction risk.

Mounting collision risks

Big birds, including some eagles and vultures, have also suffered. They can fail to gain enough flight height to clear vehicles along narrow turns.

A single collision might eliminate a breeding adult from a small, isolated population, further weakening a species’ chances for long-term survival.

Motorists also face real risks if large animals cross suddenly. Elephants, lions, and big antelope species can do serious damage to vehicles, placing people in danger and forcing emergency responses.

Missing data for mountain road collisions

Some areas of Africa and other continents do not collect consistent data on wildlife collisions. Researchers often rely on roadside surveys that capture only brief snapshots.

This patchy approach misses detailed seasonal trends, making it difficult to pinpoint best solutions for engineers and policymakers.

A lack of large-scale, systematic monitoring hampers efforts to identify hotspots. More investment in studies is needed, especially in central and western Africa, to understand which roads demand the most urgent intervention.

Implications for conservation

Better-planned routes could reduce these accidents. Roads placed away from crucial migration paths or built with safe crossing structures can lower wildlife deaths.

In many regions, alerting drivers through improved signage and enforcing slower speeds where threatened species roam also helps.

Some experts suggest new technology and fresh ideas for wildlife-friendly design. Yet these efforts require funding and cooperation between governments, road planners, and research institutions. Many animals thrive if given the space and safety to move freely.

Guarding wildlife from traffic hazards

Mountain road impacts remind us that nature does not end where pavement begins. When expanding infrastructure, it is vital to account for local species’ needs.

This balanced approach preserves biodiversity and promotes healthier connections between people and wildlife.

Many countries are taking steps to guard wild populations against traffic hazards. Effective plans often emerge when ecologists, engineers, and community leaders join forces to create solutions that serve both sides.

The study is published in Global Ecology and Biogeography.

