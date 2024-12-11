Mysterious, 'long-snouted' creature found dead in India is a new species

Two researchers were walking near a small community in northeastern India on a warm afternoon, when they came across a creature that measured about 4 feet in length. They had no idea what they were looking at.

At first glance, it appeared to be just another dead snake. But a quick look at its oddly elongated snout had them scratching their heads, wondering what in the world it could be.

Documenting a new species

Sourabh Verma, a herpetologist working on reptile surveys, was one of the two scientists on that walk. He and fellow researcher, Soham Pattekar, decided to take the specimen for further examination.

They knew something was different about this snake because it didn’t match any of the species they were familiar with. There was a hint of mystery in this discovery, and they felt a need to dig deeper.

By the time the analysis began, a larger research group had formed under the umbrella of the National Centre for Biological Sciences in India.

This collaboration eventually resulted in their findings appearing in the Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity, where these experts presented details about something never before documented.

Ahaetulla longirostris

When the scientists took a closer look, they realized this snake stood out in several ways. They described it in their report as “considered ‘medium sized,’ reaching up to 4 feet in length.”

They noted the head shape, which they described as “‘triangular’ heads tapering into ‘very long’ snouts, taking up roughly 18% of their head length.”

The research team chose to name this species Ahaetulla longirostris, which comes from the Latin words “longus” meaning “long,” and “rostrum” meaning “snout.”

They zeroed in on this distinctive feature because it clearly separated this animal from others in its group.

Colors that pop

The researchers said the newly found snake had an orange belly, but what caught their eye even more were the colors on its back.

“Some are ‘bright green,’ while others are orange-brown,” they reported.

Variations like these found on Ahaetulla longirostris can sometimes help creatures blend in with their surroundings or signal something special about their environment.

It’s not unusual for vine snakes to show a range of hues but, in this case, the combination of a bizarre snout and a vibrant palette raised questions about how this species might behave, where it prefers to live, and how it evolved.

Unexpected neighborhoods

The snake was found in northeastern India, near the borders it shares with the countries Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal.

As of now, the researchers know it exists in places like Bihar and Meghalaya. They suspect that this snake species might have a wider distribution, but proving that will take more field surveys.

The scientists’ report made it clear that Ahaetulla longirostris doesn’t limit itself to deep forest hideouts.

According to their observations, it can thrive in “human-dominated” areas, including cities and villages. This suggests that it’s somewhat adaptable.

Local biodiversity woes

The broader region of northeastern India is known for its rich wildlife. At the same time, scientists have often pointed out that amphibians and reptiles in these parts are under-documented.

This lack of detailed information makes it tough to protect habitats and ensure that species remain viable.

If people don’t know what’s living in their surroundings, they can’t make informed decisions about conservation.

Every new species identified can help shine a light on the health of ecosystems. It can also motivate further study, giving local and international researchers a reason to keep exploring.

How they figured it out

The team relied on DNA testing to confirm their hunches. They matched genetic sequences with those of related species that are found several hundred miles away.

Then, they checked things like scale patterns, body texture, and the shape of the animal’s head. All of these clues helped confirm that this snake was something fresh and unknown.

One detail was notable: they had encountered the initial specimen as a lifeless body. Normally, discovering new species involves more active searching, careful tracking, and sometimes lucky encounters with living animals.

Stumbling across a deceased individual that leads to such a finding is less common. Yet, it serves as a reminder that any encounter can bring valuable data.

What’s next for Ahaetulla longirostris?

Now that Ahaetulla longirostris is in the books, what’s next? Discovering a new species can spark interest far beyond academic circles.

It can draw attention to wildlife protection, the importance of habitat maintenance, and the need for ethical, science-based policymaking.

Perhaps this snake’s existence will prompt more local surveys. Maybe it will encourage budding scientists to pick up a field guide and see what’s waiting right outside their homes.

