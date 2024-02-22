How legless lizards evolved into snakes over 100 million years ago

Over 100 million years ago, before snake evolution began, the world was a vastly different place, teeming with life forms that would seem alien to us today.

Among these ancient creatures, the ancestors of modern snakes were just small lizards, inconspicuously navigating life under the colossal shadow of the dinosaurs.

This humble beginning, however, was the prelude to one of evolution’s most fascinating tales of transformation and diversification.

The evolutionary leap from these modest lizards to the legless, highly adept predators we know today as snakes was nothing short of spectacular.

Slithering into success: Dawn of snake evolution

Through a series of remarkable adaptations — such as legless bodies adept at slithering, advanced chemical detection systems for tracking prey, and flexible skulls for consuming large prey — snakes carved a niche for themselves in the natural world.

These evolutionary innovations laid the groundwork for a significant diversification that would see snakes flourish in a post-dinosaur era, exploiting new ecological niches that emerged in the wake of the catastrophic asteroid impact that decimated three-quarters of Earth’s plant and animal species.

But what was the catalyst for this unprecedented adaptive radiation, which has resulted in nearly 4,000 species of snakes, marking them as one of evolution’s unparalleled success stories?

Unraveling diversity: Speed of snake evolution

A fascinating genetic and dietary study led by an international team of biologists from the University of Michigan provides a compelling answer: the remarkable speed of snake evolution.

According to the study, published online in the journal Science, snakes have evolved up to three times faster than lizards.

This rapid evolution, encompassing significant shifts in traits related to feeding, locomotion, and sensory processing, has allowed snakes to occupy ecological roles and prey on species inaccessible to other reptiles.

“Fundamentally, this study is about what makes an evolutionary winner,” stated Daniel Rabosky, a University of Michigan evolutionary biologist and senior author of the study.

Rabosky highlighted the crucial finding that snakes have evolved more rapidly than lizards in several key areas, enabling them to capitalize on opportunities that remained beyond the reach of other lizards.

He further emphasized the adaptive prowess of snakes, noting their versatility, flexibility, and ability to specialize in prey that other groups cannot exploit.

This evolutionary advantage is attributed to the snakes’ faster and, arguably, superior adaptation process compared to other reptiles.

“We found that snakes have been evolving faster than lizards in some important ways, and this speed of evolution has let them take advantage of new opportunities that other lizards could not,” Rabosky said.

Crafting the snake evolutionary tree

To arrive at these insights, researchers constructed the largest and most comprehensive evolutionary tree of snakes and lizards to date.

This endeavor involved sequencing partial genomes for nearly 1,000 species and analyzing a vast dataset on the diets of these reptiles, which included records of stomach contents from tens of thousands of preserved museum specimens.

Employing sophisticated mathematical and statistical models, along with substantial computational resources, the team meticulously analyzed the evolutionary trajectories of snakes and lizards.

This analysis shed light on the unique path snakes have taken, including the development of limblessness, which, although not exclusive to snakes, has led to a level of diversification unmatched by any other group of limbless reptiles.

Evolutionary leap from legs to no legs

However, not all legless reptiles achieved the same level of evolutionary success as snakes. Take, for example, Australia’s legless gecko, which, despite sharing some of the snakes’ physical traits, has not diversified significantly.

This disparity highlights a unique aspect of snakes: their unparalleled evolutionary flexibility and ecological diversity.

“A standout aspect of snakes is how ecologically diverse they are: burrowing

underground, living in freshwater, the ocean and almost every conceivable habitat on land,” said Alexander Pyron, study co-author and an associate professor of biology at George Washington University.

“While some lizards do some of these things — and there are many more lizards than snakes — there are many more snakes in most of these habitats in most places.”

Macroevolution: Snakes’ rapid rise to diversity

The journey of snake evolution is described as a “macroevolutionary singularity” by the authors of the study, a term that denotes a sudden and significant shift in evolutionary dynamics.

This concept suggests that snakes, through a series of crucial adaptations, were able to explore and exploit a broader spectrum of ecological niches, leading to the incredible variety of snake species we see today.

From venomous cobras to constricting pythons and specialized hunters of desert scorpions or tree-dwelling species feeding on snails and frog eggs, snakes have evolved to fill nearly every predatory niche imaginable.

One of the study’s key findings, as highlighted by Rabosky, is the profound shift in feeding that sets snakes apart from other reptiles.

“One of our key results is that snakes underwent a profound shift in feeding ecology that completely separates them from other reptiles,” Rabosky said. “If there is an animal that can be eaten, it’s likely that some snake, somewhere, has evolved the ability to eat it.”

Dietary mastery and the prowess of snakes

This adaptability in diet reflects the evolutionary prowess of snakes, allowing them to become one of the most ecologically versatile and successful groups of predators on the planet.

The research, which involved analyzing dietary preferences through the examination of over 60,000 snake and lizard specimens from natural history museums, sheds light on the secretive lives of snakes and the complexity of their diets.

“Museum specimens give us this incredible window into how organisms make a living in nature. For secretive animals like snakes, it’s almost impossible to get this kind of data any other way because it’s hard to observe a lot of their behavior directly,” said study co-lead author Pascal Title of Stony Brook University, who completed his doctorate at U-M in 2018.

This collaborative effort, involving 20 authors from various institutions worldwide, showcases the integration of field data, genomic analysis, and new analytical methods to reveal the exceptional nature of snakes.

As Sonal Singhal, a co-lead author, remarks, the study confirms the unique biological traits of snakes, combining hard-earned data with scientific innovation to celebrate the evolutionary triumph of these remarkable reptiles.

“What I love about this study is how it integrates hard-earned field and museum data with new genomic and analytical methods to show a basic biological truth: Snakes are exceptional and frankly quite cool,” Singhal concluded.

Legacy of evolution: Snakes as nature’s innovators

In summary, this important highlights the evolutionary journey of snakes and their unique place in the natural world.

By evolving at a pace up to three times faster than lizards, snakes have managed to adapt in ways that allowed them to thrive in diverse environments, from deserts to oceans, and to develop an unparalleled dietary versatility.

Daniel Rabosky’s assertion that snakes have become evolutionary winners due to their rapid adaptation underscores their remarkable journey from their legless lizard ancestors to becoming one of the most ecologically diverse and successful groups of reptiles on the planet.

Their ability to exploit a wide array of prey types, ranging from desert scorpions to frog eggs high in the tree canopy, speaks to an evolutionary agility that is both fascinating and unparalleled.

Pascal Title and Sonal Singhal’s comments reflect the excitement and importance of integrating traditional fieldwork with modern genomic analysis to unlock the secrets of snake evolution. The scientists focus on the exceptional nature of snakes and emphasize the value of museum collections in providing insights into the natural world.

As we continue to explore the depths of Earth’s biodiversity, studies like this one offer invaluable perspectives on the complexity and dynamism of evolutionary processes, reminding us of the intricate web of life that has evolved over millions of years.

The full study was published in the journal Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–