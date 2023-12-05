Mystifying "red sprite" phenomenon captured on video by ISS astronaut

Red sprites, also known as “red fairies” are a type of transient luminous event (TLE), primarily appearing as red flashes of light occurring above thunderstorms. They are part of a larger family of upper-atmospheric phenomena linked to thunderstorm activity, alongside blue jets and elves.

Discovered only in the late 20th century, red sprites have since captivated scientists and sky-watchers alike with their elusive and spectacular nature.

Andreas Mogensen video

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen captured this image of a red fairy hovering above a thundercloud as a part of the Thor-Davis experiment at Danish Technical University. “Red sprites,” as they are called in scientific circles, are rare Transient Luminous Events (TLEs) that form above thunderclouds. They typically emerge between 40 to 80 kilometers above Earth.

As demonstrated in the Davis camera video, thunder precedes the appearance of red fairies higher in the sky. The Davis camera’s uniqueness lies in its operation. It functions more like our eyes’ retinas, sensitive to light changes, allowing it to capture up to the equivalent of 100,000 frames per second, unlike a standard camera.

Red sprite discovery and background

The existence of red sprites eluded scientific documentation until 1989, largely due to their brief duration and high altitude.

Pilots had reported sightings of unusual aerial phenomena for years. However, these accounts remained anecdotal until researchers, using high-speed cameras, captured the first images of red sprites. This breakthrough paved the way for a new field of atmospheric research.

Red sprites manifest as reddish-orange flashes, often accompanied by tendrils extending both upward and downward. They typically occur in clusters and can stretch 50 to 90 kilometers above the Earth’s surface, into the ionosphere. The coloration is a result of nitrogen molecules in the atmosphere getting excited by the electrical discharge.

Red sprites develop in conjunction with large-scale thunderstorm activity, specifically above the intense electrical discharges of positive cloud-to-ground lightning. They are believed to arise from the imbalance in electrical charge between the upper atmosphere and the thunderclouds below.

Scientific significance and research

The study of red sprites offers valuable insights into atmospheric electricity and upper-atmosphere conditions. They play a role in the Earth’s electrical balance and can impact various atmospheric chemical processes.

Advancements in high-speed photography and observational techniques have significantly enhanced our understanding of red sprites. Satellites, airborne observations, and ground-based photometric arrays are now instrumental in studying these transient events.

Challenges and future study

Despite advancements, observing and studying red sprites remain challenging due to their unpredictability and brief lifespan. Future research aims to better understand the impact of sprites on the atmosphere and their relation to other meteorological phenomena.

In summary, red sprites, while still shrouded in mystery, offer a fascinating glimpse into the complex interplay of Earth’s weather systems and atmospheric electricity. Continued research and observation promise to uncover more secrets of these ephemeral lights, deepening our understanding of our planet’s atmospheric dynamics.

