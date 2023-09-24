The U.S. Space Force has set a new record by launching a satellite into orbit with a mere 27 hours’ notice. Unfortunately, Earth’s ionosphere was damaged by the launch.

This unexpected and swift action took place on September 14th with the launch of the Victus Nox mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a Firefly Alpha rocket. This rapid deployment showcases the United States’ capacity to respond and augment its space capabilities with minimal notice.

Record-setting deployment

The Victus Nox, Latin for “conquer the night,” managed to shock the space exploration community due to the lack of prior announcement regarding the timing and the absence of live streaming of the event.

The rush from approval to launch was a staggering and unprecedented 27 hours, highlighting the agility and responsiveness of the nation’s space endeavors.

Mission goals and observations

Victus Nox is set to conduct “space domain awareness” operations, aimed at enhancing the Space Force’s ability to monitor the orbital environment, playing a critical role in overseeing space activities and potential threats.

The launch drew notable attention, not only for its rapid execution but also due to the enormous exhaust plume it produced, which was visible from more than 1,000 miles away. This visibility, marked by a lingering faint red glow in the sky, indicated that the rocket likely pierced the Earth’s ionosphere during liftoff.

Understanding the ionosphere

The ionosphere, situated between 50 and 400 miles above Earth’s surface, is a region of the atmosphere where gases undergo ionization. Ionospheric holes are formed where rocket fuel combusts within this layer, around 125–185 miles above the Earth.

The exhaust, comprising carbon dioxide and water vapor, causes ionized oxygen atoms to recombine into oxygen molecules, releasing energy as light in the process.

Such interactions are not unprecedented, with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket having created a similarly expansive red patch earlier this year. Importantly, these ionospheric holes pose no threat to terrestrial life and naturally close after a few hours when the recombined gases revert to their ionized state.

Behind-the-scenes

Firefly Aerospace, having secured the Victus Nox contract in October 2022, was prepared to launch the satellite with less than 24 hours’ notice, which was specified at the time of the agreement.

The launch team efficiently executed all necessary preparations, including software updates, satellite encapsulation, transportation, mounting, and final inspections within the stringent timeframe. However, inclement weather conditions necessitated a slight delay in the launch.

Lt. Col. MacKenzie Birchenough of the Space Force’s Space Systems Command emphasized the mission’s importance, stating it was designed to “demonstrate the United States’ ability to rapidly place an asset in orbit when and where we need it,” underlining the strategic flexibility and enhanced operational capability offered by such rapid deployment options.

In summary, the unanticipated and swift launch of the Victus Nox mission by the U.S. Space Force has set a new benchmark in space mission execution, illustrating the United States’ capability to fortify its space assets rapidly and efficiently.

This development, coupled with the public visibility of the launch’s interaction with the ionosphere, has highlighted the dynamism and strategic evolution within modern space exploration and military operations.

