NASA will use mushrooms to ‘grow homes’ on Mars and the Moon

Picture this: astronauts landing on Mars or the Moon, growing their own homes using mycelium bricks made from fungi. Straight out of a science fiction novel, right? Wrong.

This concept is currently being investigated by NASA, and it might not be as far-fetched as it initially seems.

NASA’s fungi frontier

Steering this unique research is Lynn Rothschild, a senior scientist at NASA’s Ames Research Center, found in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley.

Rothschild and her team have been pushing the envelope on space habitat construction with their project, lovingly dubbed “Mycotecture Off Planet.”

The project has recently been given a financial fillip through the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program.

As Walt Engelund, associate administrator for Programs in the NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, puts it, “We are committed to advancing technologies to transport our astronauts, house our explorers, and facilitate valuable research.”

This commitment is reflected in the $2 million Phase III NIAC award that Rothschild’s team has garnered, which will support their research for the next couple of years.

Growing, not building, Moon homes

Interested in how this concept works? It’s quite simple really. Instead of lugging hefty building materials from Earth, astronauts would bring along lightweight structures imbued with dormant fungi.

Upon reaching their final destination, a touch of water is all it takes to wake up the fungi and stimulate it to grow, forming a robust habitat around the framework.

This ingenious method could potentially save a ton of resources and lighten the load for space missions.

The mycelia, the thread-like structures that form the bulk of fungi, are the MVPs here. They can grow into robust, intricate shapes that are just perfect for constructing habitats.

They can also be safely contained to avoid any contamination of the alien environment.

Fungi will keep the Moon “green”

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson sums it up, “As NASA prepares to explore farther into the cosmos than ever before, it will require new science and technology that doesn’t yet exist.”

The Mycotecture Off Planet project imbibes this forward-thinking approach. How do you live sustainably off-Earth? Grow your habitats!

But it’s not just about building homes; it’s about developing multi-purpose materials that can perform various functions in space.

For example, mycelia could be utilized for water filtration and even for extracting minerals from waste water, vital for supporting astronauts’ life.

What happens next?

So, where are we now? The team has already made massive leaps.

Through previous NIAC funding, they’ve demonstrated the feasibility of the concept, creating fungal-based biocomposites, testing prototypes, and even contemplating enhancements like radiation protection.

NASA’s commitment to innovative thinking shines through in this project.

“NASA’s space technology team and the NIAC program unlock visionary ideas — ideas that make the impossible, possible,” Bill Nelson says.

With the recently secured funding, Rothschild and her team can focus on improving the material properties of their fungal habitats and move onto testing in low Earth orbit, a vital step before potential application in Moon or Mars missions.

John Nelson, NIAC Program Executive, highlights the value of these projects, “Mycotecture Off Planet exemplifies how advanced concepts can change how we envision future exploration missions.”

As NASA preps for Artemis, aiming for the moon and beyond to Mars, projects like these could have an instrumental role.

Fungi homes aren’t just for astronauts

Why should you care about growing fungi in space? Beyond the “wow” factor, this research can impact us right here on Earth.

With our eyes set on sustainable building materials, the technology being developed for space could trigger eco-friendly practices at home.

Moreover, the success of such projects fuels inspiration and ignites scientific interest in the next generation. It’s about pushing boundaries, reimagining possibilities, and finding solutions that profit all.

Could mycelia-based construction be our future, in space and on Earth? These are intriguing times for space exploration, and what once seemed outrageous is now within reach.

Fungi and the future of growing homes

To sum it all up, NASA’s investment in this unprecedented research into the use of fungi and mycelium to build bricks for space homes underscores the agency’s commitment to developing technologies that could make long-term space living a reality.

By “growing the box,” scientists like Lynn Rothschild are morphing visionary ideas into tangible solutions.

So the next time you spot a mushroom popping up in your backyard, think about its distant cousin possibly helping humans live on the Moon or Mars.

The fusion of biology and technology is unlocking doors we never thought possible, and the journey is only just beginning.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–