NASA's PREFIRE satellites monitor polar heat emissions from space

The world is constantly facing the impacts of climate change. PREFIRE, a new NASA mission, advances our understanding of polar heat emissions by studying far-infrared radiation (FIR) in Earth’s heating and cooling dynamics.

Tracking polar heat emissions

The Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-Infrared Experiment (PREFIRE) is a key NASA mission aimed at deepening our understanding of how polar regions radiate heat into space.

By studying the far-infrared radiation emitted by the Arctic and Antarctica, PREFIRE is providing critical data that will improve our ability to predict how climate change impacts Earth’s ice, oceans, and weather patterns.

Launched with two CubeSats in late May and early June, this mission has already begun transmitting valuable insights that will help scientists better comprehend the dynamics of heat exchange in these regions.

The mission’s primary objective is to map the far-infrared radiation — wavelengths exceeding 15 micrometers — emitted by polar regions.

Understanding how atmospheric elements, like clouds and water vapor, trap this heat close to Earth’s surface is essential to grasp the full scope of the greenhouse effect, where gases such as carbon dioxide and methane act as heat insulators, amplifying global warming.

Bridging knowledge gaps with PREFIRE

“We are constantly looking for new ways to observe the planet and fill in critical gaps in our knowledge. With CubeSats like PREFIRE, we are doing both,” said Karen St. Germain, director of the Earth Science Division at NASA Headquarters.

PREFIRE is an exciting partnership between NASA, universities, and various industries, showcasing what can be achieved when talented individuals collaborate.

The mission focuses on how the tropics absorb substantial solar energy, emphasizing the beauty and power of our planet.

This heat is then transported towards the Arctic and Antarctica, regions that receive less sunlight, by weather and ocean currents.

Yet, these Polar Regions, with their unique environments of ice, snow and clouds, emit a substantial amount of this heat back into space, predominantly in the form of far-infrared radiation.

This cyclic process had never been systematically studied — until PREFIRE.

Revealing polar heat emissions

“It’s so exciting to see the data coming in,” said Tristan L’Ecuyer, PREFIRE’s principal investigator and a climate scientist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

The visualization of PREFIRE data shows varying intensities of radiation emitted from Earth at numerous wavelengths, including the far-infrared.

For the first time, we are witnessing the full energy spectrum that Earth radiates into space.

PREFIRE in action: a closer look

The two PREFIRE CubeSats are in asynchronous, near-polar orbits, passing over the same polar spots within hours of each other.

This enables the collection of the same type of data, providing a time series that facilitates the study of relatively short-lived phenomena like ice sheet melting or cloud formation and how they affect far-infrared emissions over time.

PREFIRE’s potential impact

As PREFIRE continues to send back critical data, the mission’s long-term implications extend far beyond understanding polar heat emissions.

The insights gathered from this mission could help refine climate models, leading to more accurate predictions of global temperature changes, sea-level rise, and extreme weather patterns.

This information is crucial for policymakers and environmental organizations working to develop adaptive strategies in the face of a rapidly changing climate.

Future of space-based climate research

Beyond the immediate scientific advancements, PREFIRE also represents a shift in how space-based climate research is conducted.

By using small, cost-effective CubeSats, NASA is pioneering a new era of efficient and targeted missions that can deliver impactful data without the need for large, expensive satellites.

This approach could pave the way for more agile, frequent launches to monitor other critical climate variables, enhancing our ability to respond swiftly to environmental challenges.

Ultimately, PREFIRE is not just about solving the mysteries of polar heat dynamics but also about equipping humanity with the tools and knowledge needed to mitigate the effects of climate change for future generations.

Driving force behind PREFIRE

The PREFIRE mission was jointly developed by NASA and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

A division of Caltech in Pasadena, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory manages the mission, with the CubeSats built and operated by Blue Canyon Technologies.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison plays a crucial role in processing and analyzing the data collected by the instruments.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–