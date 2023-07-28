Natural pest control: Tree species diversity increases spider density

Although spiders are frequently maligned for being creepy critters, they are among the most environmentally friendly pest regulators, actively feeding on flies, moths, roaches, and mosquitoes and thus playing a critical role in eliminating parasites and various disease-vectors. According to a recent study led by the University of Maryland (UMD), a simple way to take advantage of these natural ecosystem services is to provide tree-dwelling spiders a more diverse habitat.

“We found that there’s a strong link between the species diversity of tree habitats and the population density of the spiders that live in them,” said senior author Karin Burghardt, an assistant professor of Entomology at UMD.

“Spiders really like complex habitats, so having a large variety of tree species with different structural features like height, canopy cover, and foliage density will help increase spider abundance and also the natural pest regulation they provide.”

Focus of the study

This recent study is part of a larger project called BiodiversiTREE, led by the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, and consisting of a series of large-scale, long-term experiments aiming to restore coastal forests along compromised shorelines of Chesapeake Bay by investigating the role of tree species diversity in forest responses to climate change, from the molecular to the watershed level.

“There have been some large-scale tree diversity experiments conducted in Europe and Asia, but our study is one of only a handful of experiments of its kind in temperate North America. With this research, we’re discovering crucial information about our local ecosystems, especially regarding how they react to both climate change and restoration efforts,” Burhardt explained.

How the research was conducted

The researchers reforested 75 plots of formerly agricultural land with 16 tree species native to Maryland, including red maple, white oak, and black gum trees. Each of these plots had an area of 35 square meters and contained 255 trees.

To examine how changes in tree diversity affect ecosystems, the scientists planted either the same tree species, four, or 12 different tree species on the plots.

From 2019 to 2021, the scientists repeatedly sampled 540 trees in these plots by counting the number of spiders from each tree.

What the researchers learned

Ultimately, the team discovered that plots with higher tree species diversity hosted greater spider populations. For instance, plots containing four or 12 different tree species were found to support from 23 to 50 percent more spiders than single species plots.

“Plots with more variation in tree species tend to have more canopy cover than plots with only a single tree species,” Burghardt said. “More canopy cover and tree shade may mean more water retention, cooler temperatures, additional hiding spaces from predators, and better web-making environments for spiders – all features that influence spider distribution.”

The strongest relationship between tree diversity and spider populations was found during the late summer months, when temperatures were highest.

“Spider development time and reproduction is strongly influenced by changes in temperature. In addition, the summer months are also when their prey, insect herbivores, are the most active. This means maintaining certain microclimate conditions is essential to helping to maintain spider population levels and their natural pest control services, which allow managers to minimize the use of toxic chemical pesticides,” Burghardt explained.

Implications of the study

As global temperatures continue to rise to due climate change, the number of tree-feeding insect pests and occurrences of potentially deadly diseases transmitted by vectors such as mosquitoes or ticks are likely to also increase.

Thus, designing habitats that support spiders and other beneficial organisms could offer environmentally and economically sustainable ways to counteract this worrisome trend.

“Tree planting initiatives can be used as strategic responses to changes in our local ecosystems, but they can also be proactive maneuvers. Research like this will help us plan more resilient forests for the future,” Burghardt concluded.

The study is published in the journal Ecology.

—

By Andrei Ionescu, Earth.com Staff Writer

