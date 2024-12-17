Neanderthal genes influence the development of modern teeth

Neanderthal DNA holds fascinating secrets about our evolutionary past, and offers us a glimpse into a time when humans coexisted with our now-extinct relatives.

One intriguing aspect of this shared history lies in the formation of our teeth – an area not often explored but equally revealing.

A global team of scientists from University College London (UCL), the Open University, Fudan University in China, Aix-Marseille University in France, and the National University of La Plata in Argentina has uncovered a variety of genetic variants that shape our teeth.

Among their findings is a particular gene, believed to be inherited from the Neanderthals, which was uniquely found in European participants of the study.

Neanderthal insights etched on our teeth

“Teeth can tell us a great deal about human evolution, as well-preserved ancient teeth are particularly important to archaeologists, shedding light on milestones such as when we transitioned to cooked food and human tooth sizes began to shrink,” explained study co-lead author Dr. Kaustubh Adhikari.

“But little is known about the genetic basis of variation within the modern human population on tooth size and shape, partly due to challenges in measuring teeth. We have now identified numerous genes that impact the development of our teeth, some of which are responsible for differences between ethnic groups.”

Data for this study was gathered from 882 volunteers in Colombia, who were of mixed European, Native American, and African ancestry.

The researchers used 3D scans of dental plaster casts to derive measurements of the dental crown, the part of the tooth visible above the gums.

Teeth across ethnicities: A genetic perspective

The scientists compared the dental crown measurements with the participants’ genetic information using an advanced approach called multiomics.

This unique method brings together numerous data sources to offer a comprehensive overview of the genetic impact on teeth.

The experts identified 18 genome regions that influence the size and shape of different groups of teeth. Among these, 17 had not been previously linked to tooth dimensions.

Interestingly, the researchers identified a gene that influences tooth development and was inherited from Neanderthals when they interbred with ancient humans.

Carriers of this variant, found only in those of European descent, have thinner incisors leading to smaller teeth overall.

From anomalies to therapies

Study first author Dr. Qing Li explained that the genes contributing to the normal variations of tooth sizes among healthy people can also lead to pathogenic variation, such as teeth failing to grow or other dental health conditions.

“We hope that our findings could be useful medically, if people with particular dental problems could undergo genetic tests to help in diagnosis, or if some dental anomalies could be treated one day with gene therapies,” said Dr. Li.

The study, however, points out that these genes may not have been evolutionarily selected for dental health advantages. Instead, they could have been chosen due to influences they have in other areas, with tooth shape differences resulting as a side effect.

The researchers had previously found that genes inherited from Neanderthals might contribute to greater pain sensitivity and impact the shape of our noses.

The fascinating and complex interplay of genes and evolution continues to reveal unexplored aspects of our shared history and contribute to potential future medical advances.

Neanderthal legacy: Bridging the past and present

The genetic contributions of Neanderthals extend far beyond teeth, offering valuable clues about their role in shaping modern human traits.

Neanderthal DNA has been linked to adaptations in areas such as pain perception and immune system function.

This latest research highlights how their genetic legacy has left an indelible mark on the development of our teeth, providing an evolutionary advantage – or in some cases, challenges.

The discovery of thinner incisors associated with Neanderthal-inherited genes raises questions about how these traits impacted survival and adaptation in ancient environments.

For instance, were these dental traits better suited for specific diets or environments? Ongoing research aims to uncover whether these genetic influences were incidental or served a greater evolutionary purpose.

By understanding how Neanderthal DNA continues to shape modern humans, scientists hope to unlock new pathways for both evolutionary biology and medical advances.

This knowledge could pave the way for tailored dental treatments, gene therapies, and even deeper insights into the interconnectedness of our genetic past and present.

The full study was published in the journal Current Biology.

