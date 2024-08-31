New blood test accurately predicts heart disease risk 30 years into the future

We’re all familiar with cardiovascular disease (CVD), the notorious fiend that continues to claim millions of lives worldwide every year, defying most heart disease tests, and usually creeping up on us over time, making it tough to catch until it’s too late.

This group of disorders, including coronary artery disease, heart attacks, and strokes, affects individuals of every race, color, and creed. Early detection methods can feel elusive, slipping through the fingers of both individuals and healthcare systems.

That is, until now. Hope sparks anew with the recent revelations from a study led by Dr. Paul M. Ridker, director of the Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

“We can’t treat what we don’t measure, and we hope these findings move the field closer to identifying even earlier ways to detect and prevent heart disease,” Dr. Ridker noted.

Inside the shadows of our hearts

Under the scanner were blood samples and medical histories from 27,939 women, part of the Women’s Health Study.

Tracked over 30 years, 3,662 of these women (originally in their mid-50s) endured significant cardiovascular events like heart attacks, strokes, and related surgeries or deaths.

Three biochemical superheroes — high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (CRP), low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and lipoprotein(a) or Lp(a) — were the focus of the study.

The goal? To ascertain how each of these markers (alone or collectively) could foresee future cardiovascular events.

Heart disease test detects ‘triple whammy’

The results were eye-opening. Women with the highest LDL levels had a 36% higher risk of heart diseases compared to those with the lowest.

Elevated Lp(a) levels led to a 33% increased risk, and those with the highest CRP levels faced a shocking 70% increased risk.

But the real kicker came when we looked at all three markers together. Women with the highest levels of LDL, Lp(a), and CRP were more than 1.5 times more likely to have a stroke and over 3 times more likely to develop coronary heart disease compared to those with the lowest levels.

It really seems like the saying, “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” rings true here!

Implications for both sexes

Integrating CRP with cholesterol levels unravels a more detailed cardiovascular risk profile, accounting for the intertwined effects of inflammation and lipid levels on heart health.

The researchers note that while only women were assessed in this study, they would expect to find similar results in men.

“In recent years, we’ve learned more about how increased levels of inflammation can interact with lipids to compound cardiovascular disease risks,” said Ahmed A.K. Hasan, M.D., Ph.D., a medical officer and program director at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI). “This helps explain why lower levels are often better.”

Inflammation and lipids

Grasping how inflammation plays into heart disease is really important. Immune cells, which usually help heal wounds or fight infections, can also respond to too much cholesterol and plaque buildup.

This inflammatory reaction can create a hyperinflammatory environment, making it easier for plaques to grow and possibly rupture, which can lead to heart problems.

Early life changes from heart disease test

To effectively tackle cardiovascular disease, catching it early and taking preventive steps is key. This study highlights the importance of primary prevention strategies like staying active, eating a heart-healthy diet, managing stress, and quitting smoking.

For those at higher risk, extra measures such as cholesterol-lowering meds and anti-inflammatory treatments might be needed.

We already have well-established treatments for high LDL cholesterol, with statins being a go-to option. However, guidelines for screening and treatment related to Lp(a) and CRP can differ.

Some countries recommend regular Lp(a) screening, especially since high levels can run in families. In the U.S., screening is typically done for people with a history of heart disease or a family background of it.

When it comes to CRP testing, it really depends on personal risk factors and what the doctor thinks is best. In 2023, the FDA gave the green light to colchicine, an anti-inflammatory drug, to help reduce cardiovascular risk for those with atherosclerosis.

Plus, researchers are looking into new anti-inflammatory therapies and personalized treatment options to boost outcomes.

Heart-healthy future ahead

Summing it all up, the new insights from this study bring exciting advancements in predicting and preventing cardiovascular risk.

By combining fat and inflammation measurements, healthcare providers can better spot individuals at risk and take timely action.

As research progresses, the goal is to make cardiovascular disease prevention more precise and effective, ultimately boosting heart health for everyone.

Understanding these findings and weaving them into our daily health routines can lead to significant improvements in long-term cardiovascular outcomes.

The full study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

