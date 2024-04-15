Exercise significantly lowers heart disease risk by reducing stress

We all know that exercise is good for us. It strengthens our muscles, boosts our metabolism, and keeps our hearts healthy. But did you know your workouts also give your brain a major tune-up? A fascinating new study shows that physical activity can actually reduce stress-related brain signals, protecting your heart in the process.

Impact of stress on the body

It’s no secret that stress takes a toll on the body. When stress becomes chronic, our bodies release a surge of the stress hormone cortisol. This hormone is meant for short-term survival responses, but constant elevation leads to a cascade of problems.

Cortisol can contribute to high blood pressure, weight gain, and an increased risk of heart disease. But how does the brain play a role in this dangerous cycle?

Scientists are increasingly interested in how our brains handle the pressure of stress. Imagine your brain contains a tiny alarm system called the amygdala. When you’re under stress, this alarm gets triggered and goes into overdrive, sending signals of danger throughout the body.

Fortunately, your brain also has a region called the prefrontal cortex. This area is responsible for logic, reasoning, and self-control. Think of it as the part of your brain that can calm the alarm down. Under normal circumstances, your prefrontal cortex can manage the amygdala’s stress signals.

However, under chronic stress, the amygdala can become hyperactive, overwhelming your brain’s ability to manage the response.

Exercise benefits the brain and the heart

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital reveal that physical activity quiets stress-related brain activity, especially giving that hardworking prefrontal cortex a boost.

“Physical activity was roughly twice as effective in lowering cardiovascular disease risk among those with depression,” explains Dr. Ahmed Tawakol, a cardiologist at MGH and the study’s lead author. “Effects on the brains’ stress-related activity may explain this novel observation.”

Exercise, a power prescription

Researchers in this study carefully analyzed a massive amount of health data collected from over 50,000 individuals. This type of large-scale study gives scientists a much clearer picture of the real-world impact of physical activity.

Individuals who consistently met recommended physical activity guidelines (at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week) had a significant advantage. They had a 23% lower risk of developing heart disease compared to those who didn’t get enough exercise.

Those who were physically active also showed a fascinating change: lower levels of stress-related activity within their brains. This suggests that exercise has a direct, calming effect on the areas of the brain that manage stress responses.

Importantly, this calming effect on the brain seemed to play a major role in protecting the heart. The researchers believe that the reduced stress response from exercise is a key reason why physically active people enjoy a lower risk of heart disease.

Exercise for depression and heart health

The study revealed a particularly encouraging discovery. Individuals who struggled with depression actually gained even more heart-healthy benefits from exercise than those without depression. This means that for people facing the challenges of chronic stress and depression, regular physical activity could be a particularly powerful tool in protecting their hearts.

The idea that those who might be feeling the most overwhelmed by stress could benefit the most from exercise is a remarkable and inspiring takeaway.

Exercise in daily life

The study adds even more power to the simple recommendation to “get moving”. Here’s what to keep in mind:

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity (activities like brisk walking) or 75 minutes of vigorous activity (like running) each week, plus muscle-strengthening exercises twice a week.

Even short bursts of activity throughout the day can lower stress and improve your health.

Exercise can be a blast. Dance class, swimming, hiking – if it’s fun, you’re more likely to keep it up.

While more research is needed, it’s becoming clearer that exercise can change your brain in remarkable ways. Want a healthier heart and a calmer mind? Your sneakers are your new secret weapons!

Note: If you’re new to exercise, have health concerns, or suffer from depression, always talk to your doctor before starting a new exercise program.

The study is published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

