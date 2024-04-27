Depression and cardiovascular diseases are genetically linked

Depression and cardiovascular disease (CVD) are major health challenges, affecting millions of people across the globe. Research since the 1990s has shown a two-way link: people with depression are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease, and those with cardiovascular disease often experience depression. This reciprocal relationship highlights the critical need for early intervention.

In response, the American Heart Association advises monitoring teenagers with depression for cardiovascular symptoms, emphasizing proactive management of these connected health risks.

Depression and cardiovascular disease

While lifestyle factors such as smoking, poor diet, and lack of exercise have long been implicated in the relationship between depression and CVD, recent research suggests a more intrinsic connection.

Scientists have now discovered that these diseases share genetic pathways, revealing a common genetic basis that influences both conditions.

Breakthrough findings from Finland

Dr. Binisha H Mishra and her team at Tampere University have made significant progress in this area. Through their analysis of blood samples and gene expression data from the Young Finns study, they identified a specific gene module linked to both depression and cardiovascular health. This module comprises 256 genes whose expression levels correlate with increased risks for both conditions.

“The identification of these genes not only provides new biomarkers for depression and CVD but also opens the door to the development of treatments that could target both diseases simultaneously,” explained Dr. Mishra.

Young Finns: An interesting case study

The Young Finns study, which began in 1980, systematically follows the health trajectories of thousands of Finns from their childhood years through to adulthood. This longitudinal research project is invaluable for its comprehensive data collection over decades, giving deep insights into the health evolution of individuals over time.

Finland presents a particularly interesting case for such a study due to its distinctive health profile. The country is noted for having high instances of mental health disorders while simultaneously maintaining a relatively low prevalence of CVD.

This contrast makes Finland an ideal setting to explore the interplay between mental health and cardiovascular health, as it may provide clues as to how certain populations resist common heart-related ailments despite challenges with mental health.

Depression and cardiovascular health score

In the 2011 phase of the study, participants were subjected to specific health evaluations that included Beck’s Depression Inventory, a tool used to measure the severity of depression, and the American Heart Association’s ideal cardiovascular health score, which assesses cardiovascular health based on seven metrics.

These metrics include smoking status, body mass index, physical activity, diet score, total cholesterol, blood pressure, and fasting blood glucose levels.

By integrating these detailed health assessments with cutting-edge gene analysis techniques, researchers have been able to identify crucial genetic factors that contribute to both depression and cardiovascular health.

The use of such sophisticated genetic analysis has been pivotal in pinpointing specific genes that might influence the dual occurrence of these conditions, thereby enhancing our understanding of their biological connection and opening potential pathways for targeted interventions and treatments.

Genetic connections in depression and heart disease

The discovery of the shared gene module is a step forward in understanding the complex mechanisms underlying these common diseases.

“The top three genes within this module are linked to several brain disorders and poor cardiovascular health, emphasizing the role of genetic factors in the co-occurrence of these conditions,” Dr. Mishra noted.

This link is likely influenced by biological processes like inflammation, which plays a role in the pathogenesis of both depression and CVD.

Dual-purpose preventative strategies

By leveraging these genetic insights, researchers hope to develop dual-purpose strategies that can prevent or mitigate the effects of both depression and cardiovascular disease.

“Our findings not only enhance our understanding of the biological underpinnings of these conditions but also help pave the way for integrated approaches to treatment,” concluded Dr. Mishra.

This research not only broadens our understanding but also offers hope for more effective prevention and treatment strategies, targeting the root causes rather than just the symptoms of these pervasive health issues.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry.

—–

