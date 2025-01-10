New invasive crustacean species discovered in the Mediterranean

The Mediterranean Sea has always been a hotspot for marine life and many crustacean species. It connects diverse regions and hosts a blend of species shaped by environmental shifts and human activities.

New data about organisms arriving from distant waters has sparked fresh interest among researchers studying these coastal zones.

A recent investigation highlights previously unrecorded crustaceans that have been found in areas of the Mediterranean. This may spark changes to our understanding of ecosystem structure.

Humans encroaching on marine life

Ports and piers are common along coastlines worldwide. They accommodate ships and stimulate commerce, but they can also serve as convenient footholds for newly arrived marine species.

As humans construct new docks and other artificial surfaces, unexpected marine travelers and crustacean species may find places to settle.

Some hitch rides on vessels, while others arrive in ballast water. Once they find a suitable location, they can spread and compete with established indigenous life forms.

The research focused on organisms that were attached to local reefs and artificial structures. Findings showed that three species (Athanas dimorphus, Pilumnus longicornis, and Pilumnus savignyi) had never before been documented in the Mediterranean Sea.

This discovery opens the door to new questions about how these crustaceans ended up along Israel’s shore.

Importance of early detection

A method called ARMS (Automated Reef Monitoring Structures) assists scientists to identify the presence of species that are not immediately visible.

ARMS units look like simple boxes or frames, but they attract tiny organisms and other marine life that settle within their layers.

By placing these devices along Israel’s coast and checking them regularly, researchers can note newcomers. Early detection matters because once a non-native creature gains a foothold, it can be tough to remove.

If there is a time lag between identifying a new species that is present and trying to remove it or mitigate its effects, the process of removal or mitigation becomes more resource-intensive.

Invasive crustacean species

“Invasive species can have impacts on our marine industries, such as growing on marine structures, killing or competing with marine aquaculture species and by spreading disease,” said researchers at the University of Plymouth.



According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), tackling invasive species costs the U.K. approximately 1.8 billion pounds annually.

On a global scale, the cost is estimated to exceed $100 billion per year, which surpasses the financial toll of natural disasters.

These findings line up with the concerns raised by Professor Bella S. Galil and her colleagues, who stress the need for consistent programs that could give policymakers a chance to take swift action.

Variety of new faces

The study does not only mention the three species that are fresh to the entire region. Two additional species, Sphaerozius nitidus and Liomera rugipes, also appear to be new to Israel’s coast.

Researchers see this as further proof that non-native animals can set up shop wherever conditions suit them. These crustaceans may slip into a niche or bring new challenges to local ecological structures.



The nuances of whether they will harm native habitats remain unclear, though similar introductions in other parts of the world have led to shifts in local species interactions.

Why new crustacean species matter

Foreign organisms can be more than a scientific curiosity. They can bring serious economic and environmental consequences.

Sometimes, they feed on shellfish or disrupt fisheries. Tourism can also suffer if non-native pests degrade coral reefs or affect coastal recreation.

While not all alien species become full-blown problems, the possibility remains. That is why prompt discovery is so significant.

“Invasive alien species are a major cause of biodiversity loss,” notes the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

When local ecosystems lose certain species to competition or predation, the broader food web may suffer.

Calls for wider monitoring

Scientists advise that Israel’s National Monitoring Program increase its capacity to track these types of arrivals. Installing ARMS at newly developed coastal sites and shipping points could help gather more consistent information.

Some experts also believe that a wider regional push would be beneficial. If neighboring countries used the same approaches, they could share results and identify potential issues sooner.

This might prevent a newly arrived crustacean or fish from spreading unnoticed across international boundaries.

What’s next for these new crustacean species?

In addition to official programs, private operators of marinas or industrial sites could adopt more thorough procedures. Using ARMS as an early warning tool, they might recognize invasive hitchhikers before they disrupt existing habitats.

The reason many professionals keep sounding the alarm is clear. Sometimes, small changes in ocean life pass under the radar until entire fisheries notice declines in catch or find that new diseases have entered the ecosystem. Swift, standardized methods can act like an insurance plan for marine environments.

Monitoring and intervention go hand in hand. Information from the ARMS approach can guide where to focus limited resources.

If a newly arrived species shows signs of becoming a hazard, an immediate response might keep that threat under control.

The recent discoveries in the Mediterranean mark a call to action for all stakeholders. It might seem daunting, but the tools and knowledge are now available to keep this region healthier and more stable in the years ahead.

Details of the full study were published in the Management of Biological Invasions.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–