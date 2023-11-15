New ‘plant hardiness zone’ map released by the USDA
11-15-2023

Eric Ralls
Earth.com staff writer

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with Oregon State University’s PRISM Climate Group, has released an updated Plant Hardiness Zone Map. This map is a crucial tool for gardeners and growers, helping them determine which plants are likely to survive winter’s coldest temperatures in specific locations.

The new map, hailed as the most accurate and detailed version yet, benefits from contributions by the PRISM Climate Group, part of OSU’s College of Engineering.

PRISM, which stands for Parameter-elevation Regressions on Independent Slopes Model, is instrumental in providing the data for this map. Compared to the previous edition released in 2012, the 2023 map includes data from nearly double the number of weather stations (13,412, up from 7,983).

Significant changes

This map reflects significant changes. It utilizes 30-year temperature averages from 1991 to 2020, replacing the 1976 to 2005 averages used in the 2012 version. This shift in the data range is part of PRISM’s routine of updating climate normals every decade.

One of the key insights from the 2023 plant map is a general warming trend across the United States. Christopher Daly, director of the PRISM Climate Group and the map’s lead author, noted that the new map is, on average, 2.5 degrees warmer than the 2012 map. This warming has led to about half the country shifting to a warmer 5-degree half zone.

13 plant hardiness zones

The map’s division into 13 zones, each representing a 10-degree Fahrenheit range of temperatures, further detailed into two 5-degree half zones, remains consistent. However, the warming trends have caused notable shifts, especially in the central plains and Midwest, while the southwestern U.S. showed minimal warming.

The map is available in a Geographic Information System-based interactive format, making it highly accessible and user-friendly. Additionally, the USDA has included a “Tips for Growers” feature to provide helpful information related to Agricultural Research Service programs.

This map is not just a tool for the approximately 80 million American gardeners and growers; it also plays a significant role in scientific research and agriculture-related standards. For instance, the USDA Risk Management Agency uses the map for setting certain crop insurance standards, and scientists incorporate the plant hardiness zones in research models, including those studying the spread of unique weeds and insects.

