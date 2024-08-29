NOAA finds 'golden orb' that they can't identify on a deep ocean expedition

During a deep sea expedition off the Alaska coast, scientists discovered a shiny object that some are calling a “golden orb” nestled two miles beneath the ocean’s surface, glinting against the dark backdrop of the seafloor.

NOAA’s Seascape Alaska 5 expedition was on a mission to explore the rich and largely uncharted underwater landscapes and seabeds of the region.

This remarkable discovery, made by a skilled team operating a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), is far from ordinary and has opened up a fascinating realm of possibilities.

“Golden orb” discovery in the deep ocean

As the ROV glided across the ocean floor, it encountered what appeared to be a shimmering golden orb. Attached firmly to a rocky base, the object was more than just a reflective surface — it had a gaping hole in its front.

A researcher, captured on live feed by the Miami Herald, remarked, “Something tried to get in… or to get out.” This intriguing comment hints at the potential complexity of the object, raising questions about its origins and purpose.

The ROV, equipped with a robotic arm, performed a delicate operation, vacuuming a series of odd discs from the sea wall.

This unidentified specimen, seen on Dive 07 of the Seascape Alaska 5: Gulf of Alaska Remotely Operated Vehicle Exploration and Mapping expedition, was collected using a suction sampler on remotely operated vehicle Deep Discoverer. Image courtesy of NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska

The advanced capabilities of modern technology allowed scientists to interact with this enigmatic find in ways that were previously unimaginable.

One team member humorously added, “I just hope when we poke it, something doesn’t decide to come out,” capturing the surreal and somewhat eerie nature of the discovery.

Theories abound: What could it be?

The golden object has inspired several intriguing theories among scientists.

One possibility is that it could be the shell of an unknown sea creature, perhaps an egg casing with an unusually reflective surface. Another idea is that it might be the remains of a new sponge species.

Dr. Lucy Woodall from the University of Exeter suggests that the hole in the object could be damage accumulated over time, but it might also reveal new insights into deep-sea life.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tammy Horton from the National Oceanography Centre in Southampton considers the object to be a potential new species.

She emphasizes that discovering unknown organisms in the deep sea is not uncommon and anticipates that further genetic analysis will help clarify its classification.

From ocean to lab: Studying the ‘golden orb’

“Isn’t the deep sea so delightfully strange?” said NOAA Ocean Exploration’s Sam Candio, expedition coordinator for the ongoing Seascape Alaska 5: Gulf of Alaska Remotely Operated Vehicle Exploration and Mapping expedition that the still-unidentified specimen was found on.

The scientists were able to collect the ‘golden orb’ and bring it onto the ship, they still have not been able to identify it beyond the fact that it is biological in origin.

This unidentified specimen, photographed in the wet lab on NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer, was seen and collected on August 30, 2023, during Dive 07 of the Seascape Alaska 5: Gulf of Alaska Remotely Operated Vehicle Exploration and Mapping expedition. Image courtesy of NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska

“We likely won’t learn more until we are able to get it into a laboratory setting where we can continue to pull from the collective expertise of the scientific community with more sophisticated tools than we are able to maintain on the ship,” Candio elaborated.

“While somewhat humbling to be stumped by this finding, it serves as a reminder of how little we know about our own planet and how much is left to learn and appreciate about our ocean.”

Importance of oceanic research

The Seascape Alaska 5 expedition represents a significant step in our ongoing mission to explore the ocean’s depths.

Spanning from Kodiak to Seward, Alaska, this ambitious journey navigates through waters deeper than 200 meters (656 feet) and reaches astonishing depths of up to 6,000 meters (19,685 feet).

This expedition focused on investigating vital ecosystems, including deep-sea coral and sponge habitats, fish habitats, and chemosynthetic communities.

One of the most exciting aspects of this initiative was its accessibility. Utilizing state-of-the-art telepresence technology, the mysteries of the deep are no longer confined to scientists and crew members.

Individuals with internet access could participate in virtual dives, allowing them to experience the ocean’s wonders in real-time.

This inclusivity not only democratizes marine exploration but also engages a global audience in the awe and complexity of our oceans.

Ocean still holds secrets like the ‘golden orb’

It’s often said that we know more about the Moon’s surface than we do about our own oceans, and the discovery of that golden object really drives this home.

The ocean’s depths are vast and mostly uncharted, and every exploration reveals new mysteries.

Finding unusual items like the golden orb reminds us that there’s still so much to learn about our ocean world. Each dive into the deep sea can uncover secrets that challenge what we think we know.

As researchers keep studying the golden object and other cool discoveries, they’re building a larger story of exploration that takes us into the unknown parts of our planet.

Future of oceanic research

The investigation into the golden orb object is still going strong, and scientists are eagerly awaiting the results of more analysis.

Whether it ends up being an unknown species, a unique geological formation, or something totally unexpected, this discovery really shows the excitement and unpredictability of deep-sea exploration.

“New species have the potential to reveal new sources for medical therapies and vaccines, food, energy, and other societal benefits and knowledge,” Sam Candio concluded.

Collectively, the data and information gathered during this expedition will help us close gaps in our understanding of this part of the planet, so we can better manage and protect it.”

While we wait for answers, the Seascape Alaska 5 expedition serves as a reminder of the ocean’s endless mysteries. It encourages us to stay curious and engaged, reminding us that even in the most familiar parts of our world, there are amazing surprises just waiting to be found.

So next time you look at the ocean, remember that beneath the waves lies a world full of wonder and mystery, just waiting for explorers to dive in and uncover its secrets.

Special thanks to NOAA Ocean Exploration and the Seascape Alaska 5 mission.

