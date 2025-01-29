Ocean temperatures have broken heat records for 450 straight days

Over the past four decades, the rate at which global oceans absorb heat has surged dramatically. A recent study reveals that ocean warming rates have quadrupled since the late 1980s.

During that earlier period, temperatures rose by roughly 0.06°C (0.11°F) per decade. Today, that rate has jumped to 0.27°C (0.49°F) per decade.

This acceleration offers a clear explanation for the unprecedented ocean heat observed in 2023 and early 2024, when global sea surface temperatures broke records for 450 consecutive days.

Professor Chris Merchant, lead author of the study and a researcher at the University of Reading, likens the trend to a bathtub filling with hot water.

“In the 1980s, the hot tap was running slowly, warming up the water by just a fraction of a degree each decade. But now the hot tap is running much faster, and the warming has picked up speed,” Professor Merchant noted.

Earth’s energy imbalance

The rapid heating of the oceans is tied to Earth’s growing energy imbalance. This imbalance occurs when more solar energy is absorbed by the planet than is radiated back into space.

Since 2010, this disparity has nearly doubled, driven by rising greenhouse gas concentrations and a decline in Earth’s ability to reflect sunlight. Factors such as melting polar ice and shifts in cloud cover have reduced the planet’s reflectivity, trapping additional heat in the climate system.

Oceans act as Earth’s primary heat sink, absorbing over 90% of this excess energy. The study highlights that 44% of the record-breaking ocean temperatures during the recent El Niño event – a natural climate phenomenon that warms the Pacific – can be attributed to this accelerated heat absorption.

Even when compared to the strong El Niño of 2015–2016, the 2023–2024 event stood out due to the oceans’ faster warming trend over the past decade.

Influences on ocean warming

While natural climate cycles like El Niño contribute to short-term temperature spikes, the study emphasizes that human activities are amplifying their effects.

The 2023–2024 El Niño occurred against a backdrop of oceans already primed to absorb heat at unprecedented rates. The researchers found that sea surfaces have warmed so rapidly in recent years that even moderate natural variability now leads to extreme temperature records.

This synergy between human-driven warming and natural cycles has cascading impacts. Warmer oceans intensify hurricanes, disrupt rainfall patterns, and accelerate ice melt.

For example, the 2024 California wildfire season was exacerbated by abnormally high ocean temperatures, which altered atmospheric moisture and wind patterns.

Future of accelerated warming

One of the study’s most striking conclusions is that the total ocean warming observed over the past 40 years could be matched – or surpassed – within the next 20 years.

Surface ocean temperatures, which play a critical role in regulating global climate, are rising at a pace that could push Earth toward irreversible tipping points. These include the collapse of ice sheets, the shutdown of ocean currents, and the dieback of vital ecosystems like the Amazon rainforest.

Temporary breaches of the 1.5°C (2.7°F) global warming threshold, such as those recorded in 2024, may soon become permanent without urgent action.

The UK Met Office notes that each fraction of a degree avoided could prevent catastrophic outcomes for ecosystems and human societies.

Ocean warming’s threat to marine ecosystems

The consequences of ocean warming extend far beyond temperature records. Coral reefs, which support 25% of marine species, are experiencing mass bleaching events at an unprecedented scale.

Warmer waters disrupt fish migration patterns, threatening global fisheries and food security. Species unable to adapt or relocate face extinction, while invasive organisms thrive in altered conditions.

Coastal communities are also at risk. Rising sea levels, driven by thermal expansion and ice melt, threaten low-lying regions. Saltwater intrusion into freshwater systems further strains resources for millions of people.

Closing the “hot tap”

Professor Merchant stresses that slowing ocean warming requires “closing the hot tap” by rapidly reducing carbon emissions.

Transitioning to renewable energy, protecting carbon-absorbing ecosystems like mangroves and peatlands, and adopting sustainable land-use practices are critical steps. Governments must prioritize policies that phase out fossil fuels and incentivize green technologies.

Individual actions also play a role. Reducing meat consumption, minimizing energy waste, and supporting climate-conscious policies can collectively drive systemic change.

The study warns that delaying action will escalate costs – both economic and ecological – as climate disasters grow more frequent and severe.

Consequences of ocean warming

Failing to curb emissions may lead to irreversible damage. The financial toll of climate disasters, from rebuilding after hurricanes to relocating displaced communities, could reach trillions of dollars annually by mid-century.

In contrast, investments in renewable energy and climate resilience offer long-term savings and job creation.

“Not doing it is more expensive,” said Merchant, pointing to the growing gap between current efforts and what is needed to stabilize the climate.

A race against time

The study’s findings are a stark reminder that ocean warming is not a distant threat but an immediate crisis. Every year of delayed action allows the “hot tap” to run faster, compounding risks for future generations.

“The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of warming could determine the survival of entire ecosystems,” noted Professor Rowan Sutton of the Met Office’s Hadley Centre. The window to avert the worst impacts is narrowing, but it remains open – if societies act decisively.

The study is published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

