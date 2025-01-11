Record ocean warming in 2024 is a warning for our planet

The ocean, which covers 70% of Earth’s surface, is reaching unprecedented high temperatures – not just at the surface but throughout the upper 2,000 meters (6,561 feet).

A new study led by Lijing Cheng, a professor in the Institute of Atmospheric Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, brings this alarming fact into sharp focus.

“The broken records in the ocean have become a broken record,” said Professor Cheng, who led a research team of 54 scientists from seven countries.

The research highlights the critical role ocean warming plays in shaping life on Earth and the climate’s future trajectory.

Ocean’s role in climate change

The ocean plays a critical role in Earth’s climate system by acting as its primary heat reservoir. It absorbs 90% of the excess heat generated by global warming, helping to regulate global weather patterns.

This regulation occurs as the ocean transfers heat and moisture into the atmosphere, influencing everything from rainfall to storm intensity.

“To know what is happening to the climate, the answer is in the ocean,” explained Professor John Abraham from the University of St. Thomas, emphasizing the ocean’s central role in understanding climate changes.

Troubling trend in the ocean

Research from three international teams confirmed a troubling trend: ocean heat content (OHC) reached record levels in 2024. The data shows that the upper layers of the ocean continue to absorb unprecedented amounts of heat.

From 2023 to 2024 alone, ocean heat content increased by a staggering 16 zettajoules (ZJ). To put this in perspective, this is roughly 140 times the total electricity generated by the entire world in 2023.

This dramatic rise emphasizes the steady and dangerous warming of the planet’s oceans.

Consequences of ocean warming

Ongoing ocean warming has profound consequences for weather, ecosystems, and human life.

Regional variations in warming highlight areas such as the Atlantic, Mediterranean, and mid-latitude Southern Ocean, where temperatures are rising rapidly. Polar regions are also absorbing significant heat, exacerbating ice melt and global sea level rise.

Warmer ocean waters amplify extreme weather by increasing atmospheric water vapor – a powerful greenhouse gas. This phenomenon intensifies storms, droughts, wildfires, and flooding events.

“The main way the ocean continues to influence the climate is through accompanying increases in water vapor in the atmosphere,” explained Dr. Kevin Trenberth from the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

The result is a vicious cycle of climate extremes, including hurricanes, typhoons, and record heatwaves.

Intensifying impacts of ocean warming

Over the past year, 104 countries experienced their hottest temperatures on record, highlighting the growing impact of global warming.

This rise in heat has fueled catastrophic weather events worldwide. Heatwaves, droughts, floods, and wildfires have caused devastation across regions including Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. These events have inflicted widespread damage to communities, economies, and ecosystems.

In the United States, climate-related disasters have been particularly costly. Since 1980, such events have led to nearly $3 trillion in damages, illustrating the significant economic burden of a warming climate.

The rise in ocean surface temperatures plays a critical role in amplifying these impacts.

Dramatic rise in ocean warming

Surface waters, where the ocean interacts with the atmosphere, transfer heat and moisture, fueling extreme weather events.

Since the 1950s, these temperatures have risen dramatically, with far-reaching consequences for marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

Warmer waters disrupt marine life, erode coastal habitats, and increase the frequency and intensity of storms, making the situation even more urgent.

Ocean warming warns of planetary danger

Dr. Karina von Schuckmann from Mercator Ocean International described the ocean as a sentinel for planetary warming. “The ocean is our sentinel for planetary warming, acting as the major sink of surplus heat,” she emphasized.

If immediate action to combat climate change is not taken, the consequences will grow increasingly severe. Rising costs, damages, and loss of life demand urgent mitigation efforts to slow warming and protect our planet’s future.

The findings of the study serve as a critical reminder: addressing ocean warming is essential to safeguarding Earth’s climate and humanity’s future.

The study is published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

