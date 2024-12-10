Ocean world Ceres, near Mars, is full of organic matter that may support life

Six years after NASA’s Dawn mission concluded its remarkable exploration of the asteroid belt’s largest bodies, Ceres and Vesta, new findings continue to reshape our understanding of these celestial objects.

While Vesta has faded from the spotlight, Ceres, a water-rich dwarf planet, remains the center of scientific intrigue.

Recent research led by the Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC) has identified 11 previously unknown regions on Ceres, hinting at an internal reservoir of organic materials.

Published in The Planetary Science Journal, the study draws on Dawn mission data and innovative analysis methods to deepen our understanding of this enigmatic dwarf planet.

Origin of organic matter on Ceres

In 2017, NASA’s Dawn spacecraft detected organic compounds near the Ernutet crater in Ceres’ northern hemisphere, igniting debates over their origin.

The prevailing hypothesis suggested an exogenous origin, where organic materials were delivered by impacts from organic-rich comets or asteroids.

Data from the Dawn spacecraft show the areas around Ernutet crater where organic material has been discovered (labeled ‘a’ through ‘f’). The intensity of the organic absorption band is represented by colors, where warmer colors indicate higher concentrations. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/ASI/INAF/MPS/DLR/IDA

However, the new study explores an alternative scenario – that these organic materials formed within Ceres itself, and have been preserved in a subsurface reservoir that is shielded from solar radiation.

“The significance of this discovery lies in the fact that, if these are endogenous materials, it would confirm the existence of internal energy sources that could support biological processes,” explains Juan Luis Rizos, lead author and researcher at IAA-CSIC.

Understanding Ceres — the basics

With a diameter of over 930 kilometers, Ceres is a fascinating dwarf planet nestled in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and is the most water-rich body in the inner solar system after Earth.

Discovered way back in 1801 by Giuseppe Piazzi, Ceres was the first asteroid to be identified and later reclassified as a dwarf planet in 2006.

It’s the largest object in the asteroid belt, making up about a third of its total mass. Ceres has a rocky core surrounded by a mantle of water ice, which hints that it might have a subsurface ocean.

This possibility has scientists buzzing because it raises questions about whether Ceres could support some form of life or at least have the right ingredients for it.

As a dwarf planet, it bridges the gap between smaller asteroids and fully-fledged planets, showcasing characteristics of both.

Its abundance of water ice and potential liquid water beneath the surface place it among the solar system’s ocean worlds and make it a tantalizing target for astrobiological research.

Additionally, Ceres’ composition links it to carbonaceous chondrites, a type of meteorite that is rich in carbon compounds.

Such meteorites are considered relics of the material that formed the solar system 4.6 billion years ago.

Ceres’ surface and organic materials

The study employed a unique approach to analyze Ceres’ surface and organic material distribution. Using Spectral Mixture Analysis (SMA), the researchers characterized compounds near the Ernutet crater.

They then used high-resolution spatial images from Dawn’s Framing Camera 2 (FC2) to systematically scan the entire surface.

This dual approach enabled the identification of 11 new regions potentially rich in organic compounds.

Many of these areas are near the equatorial region, where prolonged solar radiation exposure has degraded organic materials.

This color composite image, made with data from the framing camera aboard NASA’s Dawn spacecraft, shows the area around Ernutet crater. The bright red parts appear redder than the rest of Ceres. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA

Despite this degradation, high-resolution spectral analysis using Dawn’s VIR imaging spectrometer confirmed the presence of organic compounds, particularly in a region between the Urvara and Yalode basins.

Here, the organic materials appear within geological features formed by impacts, suggesting they originated from deeper subsurface layers.

“These impacts were the most violent Ceres has experienced, so the material must originate from deeper regions than the material ejected from other basins or craters,” clarifies Rizos.

“If the presence of organics is confirmed, their origin leaves little doubt that these compounds are endogenous materials.”

Why should we care about this?

These findings align with a related study by Italian collaborators, who demonstrated that organic compounds degrade more rapidly under solar radiation than previously estimated.

The observed quantities and degradation levels suggest that vast reservoirs of organic material likely exist beneath the surface of Ceres.

“The idea of an organic reservoir in such a remote and seemingly inert location like Ceres raises the possibility that similar conditions could exist on other solar system bodies,” Rizos concludes.

“Without a doubt, Ceres will be revisited by new probes in the near future, and our research will be key in defining the observational strategy for these missions.”

What’s next for Ceres?

As researchers continue to unravel the mysteries of Ceres, its significance in planetary science and space exploration grows.

The potential presence of internal organic reservoirs not only sheds light on the dwarf planet’s geologic and chemical evolution but also enhances its appeal as a target for future missions.

With its unique characteristics and abundant resources, Ceres stands as a key destination in humanity’s journey to understand the solar system’s past and secure its future in space exploration.

“Ceres will play a key role in future space exploration. Its water, present as ice and possibly as liquid beneath the surface, makes it an intriguing location for resource exploration,” predicts Rizos.

“In the context of space colonization, Ceres could serve as a stopover or resource base for future missions to Mars or beyond.”

All these features make Ceres a key player in our understanding of the early solar system and the potential for habitable environments beyond Earth.

The research is published in the journals The Planetary Science Journal and Science Advances.

