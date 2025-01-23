Wealthy Pompeii homes had opulent bathhouses with plumbing before the volcano struck

Many of us are aware that the ancient city of Pompeii met a catastrophic end, sealed under a relentless downpour of ash and pumice from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.

Recently, though, archaeologists have managed to unearth an incredible reminder of the grandeur of Pompeii’s heyday – an elaborate private bathhouse, believed to be the largest of its kind within a private home.

Extravagant Roman life

Nestled within the confines of a wealthy residence, the bathhouse serves as a poignant reminder of the city’s affluent inhabitants.

Only the elite could afford such luxury, so this bathhouse indicates the presence of thriving industry in the city, alongside robust financial and political networks.

The remnants of two people who sought refuge in a smaller room capture the terrifying moment that Vesuvius erupted, their fate sealed by a collapsed wall and a lethal flood of volcanic gas and ash.

Pompeii’s lavish bathhouse

The bathhouse featured a range of rooms designed to cater to different bathing needs.

Primary among these was a large plunge pool that was surrounded by scarlet columns and frescoes of athletes.

There were hot, cold, and warm rooms, each serving its unique purpose.

An elite resident of Pompeii used these baths, complete with plumbing systems, to entertain guests. Credit: Pompeii Archaeological Park

A warm room, presumably for oil massages, led to a sauna-like hot room. The sauna had a specially designed suspended floor that allowed hot air to flow underneath the room.

Beyond these comforts, the bathhouse was resplendent with a changing room that boasted a mosaic floor adorned with geometric patterns that were made using marbles sourced from across the Roman Empire.

Glimpse into Pompeii’s final moments

A team of archaeologists, accompanied by a crew from the BBC and Lion TV, have discovered an entire city block, which also houses a laundry, bakery, and a grand banquet hall, apart from the luxurious private residence containing the bathhouse.

The block is believed to have been owned by Aulus Rustius Verus, a notable Pompeii politician.

Near a small prayer room, the remains of two individuals were found – a woman aged between 35 and 50 who was clutching jewelry and coins, and a young man in his late teens or early twenties.

An elite resident of Pompeii used these baths to entertain guests. Credit: Pompeii Archaeological Park

“The pyroclastic flow from Vesuvius came along the street just outside this room, and caused a wall to collapse, and that had basically crushed him to death,” said Dr. Sophie Hay, an archaeologist at Pompeii, as she described the tragic scene.

“The woman was still alive while he was dying – imagine the trauma – and then this room filled with the rest of the pyroclastic flow, and that’s how she died.”

Reality of the Pompeii bathhouse

The grand bathhouse, a once-in-a-century find, also bears witness to the grim reality of Roman life.

Behind the hot room, a sweltering boiler room lies, where slaves would have had to toil in intolerable heat.

In the coming weeks, the excavation will conclude, and the public will get a chance to witness this incredible find.

In comparison, this was the inside of a public bathhouse in Pompeii. Credit: Pompeii Archaeological Park

Apart from the bathhouse discovery, a previous study, led by the University of Naples Federico II, also shed light on a massive Alexander the Great mosaic that was unearthed in Pompeii in 1831.

The mosaic, made of nearly two million pieces, may have utilized rocks from various Mediterranean mining areas, including Greece, Tunisia, and the Iberian Peninsula, which supports the idea that the Roman Empire had far-reaching connections.

Pompeii’s ash locked history in time

The extraordinary preservation of Pompeii’s structures and artifacts, including the recently discovered bathhouse, is a reflection of the unique conditions created by Mount Vesuvius’ eruption.

The volcanic ash and pumice that blanketed the city acted as a protective seal, preserving architectural details, organic materials, and even human remains in remarkable detail.

Layers of fine ash solidified over time, creating a mold of the city’s final moments and allowing modern archaeologists to reconstruct daily life with unparalleled accuracy.

Advanced imaging techniques have played a crucial role in revealing hidden structures beneath the hardened layers of volcanic debris.

These technologies not only help locate previously unknown sites but also allow researchers to study fragile artifacts without intrusive excavation.

The bathhouse discovery highlights the ongoing importance of scientific innovation in archaeology.

As the excavation progresses, experts hope to uncover even more details about the materials used, the engineering marvels of the time, and the social dynamics of Pompeii’s elite.

