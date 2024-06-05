Article image
06-05-2024

Coastal mussel harvesting shut down due to shellfish poison outbreak

Earth.com staff writer

The Oregon coast, renowned for its rugged beauty and bountiful seafood, is facing an unprecedented shellfish crisis.

A massive outbreak of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) has forced authorities to take drastic measures, closing the entire coastline to mussel harvesting and imposing restrictions on other popular shellfish like clams and oysters.

“We’ve had a paralytic shellfish poisoning event in Oregon that we have never seen in the state,” declared Matthew Hunter, the shellfish program manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The sheer scale of the outbreak, affecting multiple shellfish species and sickening at least 20 people, has set alarm bells ringing.

Paralytic shellfish poisoning in Oregon

Before we dive deeper, let’s get to know the villain of our story: PSP. This condition is caused by saxitoxin, a neurotoxin produced by certain types of algae.

When shellfish like mussels, clams, and oysters feed on these algae, they accumulate the toxin in their tissues.

Consuming shellfish contaminated with high levels of saxitoxin can lead to a range of symptoms, usually appearing within 30 to 60 minutes.

Think numbness of the mouth and lips, vomiting, diarrhea, and in severe cases, even difficulty breathing and irregular heartbeat. Scary stuff, right?

Survey on shellfish from Oregon waters

The specific factors that triggered this outbreak are still unknown, but state health officials are actively investigating. 

They are urging everyone who has collected or consumed shellfish from Oregon waters since May 13th to complete a survey.

The information gathered from this survey will be essential in helping investigators identify the origin of the contamination and determine how widespread the problem is. 

By understanding the scope of the outbreak and identifying its source, authorities can take steps to prevent future occurrences and ensure the safety of shellfish consumers.

Closures and restrictions in Oregon

The impact of this crisis is far-reaching. Not only has mussel harvesting been banned along the entire Oregon coast, but razor clam harvesting has also been shut down along a vast stretch of coastline, from Yachats to the California border.

Bay clam harvesting on the north coast and commercial oyster harvesting in Netarts and Tillamook bays have also been halted.

These closures are a major blow to Oregon’s coastal communities, where shellfish harvesting is a vital part of the local economy and culture. “Public health and safety is our top priority,” Hunter notes.

Silver lining

Although the current situation is concerning, there is reason for optimism. The Oregon Department of Agriculture is actively working to address the problem by conducting frequent tests on shellfish samples.

Their goal is to reopen areas for harvesting as soon as it is safe to do so. To ensure public safety, the department has established a strict protocol for reopening.

An area can only be reopened after two consecutive tests show that toxin levels in the shellfish have fallen below the established safety limit.

This rigorous approach aims to protect consumers and prevent further cases of shellfish poisoning.

Stay informed and stay safe

If you’re heading to the Oregon coast or enjoy eating shellfish, it’s very important to check the latest news and rules about shellfish harvesting. The situation is changing rapidly, and some areas are off-limits due to the risk of poisoning.

Always refer to the Oregon Department of Agriculture website for the most up-to-date and reliable information on which areas are safe and which are closed.

It’s also crucial to understand that even if you cook or freeze shellfish that contains toxins, it will not be safe to eat. The toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning cannot be destroyed by heat or cold.

Therefore, the safest option is to avoid harvesting or consuming shellfish from any areas that have been closed due to contamination concerns.

The Oregon shellfish crisis serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between humans and the natural world. While we enjoy the bounty of the ocean, we must also respect its power and the potential risks it holds. 

By staying informed, following safety guidelines, and supporting responsible harvesting practices, we can ensure that future generations can also savor the delicious and nutritious shellfish that Oregon’s coast has to offer.

