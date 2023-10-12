Owning a digital twin of your brain is one step closer to becoming a reality

Recent breakthroughs in neuroscience and AI (Artificial Intelligence) have spurred innovative ventures into better understanding the intricacies of intelligence. Spearheading these efforts is a groundbreaking new platform called the Digital Twin Brain.
Developed by a team led by Tianzi Jiang at the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, this platform has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of both biological and artificial intelligence.
Drawing parallels between biological and artificial networks, the Digital Twin Brain aims to create a digital replica of the human brain. This “twin” could absorb insights from biological intelligence, thereby offering a platform to bridge the two forms of intelligence.
The overarching objectives of the Digital Twin Brain are twofold:
These ambitions underscore the need for collaboration across multiple scientific disciplines on a global scale.
The Digital Twin Brain offers a sandbox for simulating various states of the human brain. Researchers can understand regular brain functions, pinpoint malfunctions linked to disorders, and devise techniques to alter undesirable brain states.
Brain atlases are akin to structural blueprints, ensuring that the digital replica mimics the intricacy of the biological brain. They encompass:
These atlases are imperative for a comprehensive understanding of brain regions, their interconnections, and the overarching organizational principles of the brain.
However, they also present challenges. Ensuring “biological plausibility” means that neural models are bound by the confines of these atlases, creating technical complexities.
Derived from biological data, these models simulate brain functions. Their effectiveness relies heavily on a dynamic brain atlas, which, when enhanced, leads to more accurate function simulations.
The “twin”, made up of the neural models, undergoes validation across diverse practical applications, such as disease biomarker identification and drug testing. The insights from these applications cyclically refine the brain atlas, ensuring an evolving and dynamic platform.
An essential asset in the development of the Digital Twin Brain is the Brainnetome Atlas. Introduced by the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2016, this atlas provides a macroscale overview of 246 brain sub-regions. It aims to offer an exhaustive and intricate mapping of the structure and connectivity of the human brain.
The current brain simulation platforms, despite their potential, lack a robust anatomical foundation. It’s crucial to craft an open-source, versatile platform. This platform should be adaptable, user-friendly, and potent enough to endorse multiscale and multimodal modeling.
Several challenges loom over the Digital Twin Brain:
In summary, the Digital Twin Brain emerges as a nexus of neuroscience and AI. Integrating detailed brain atlases, evolving neural models, and varied applications, this platform stands on the cusp of reshaping our comprehension of both biological and artificial intelligence.
With the unified efforts of the global scientific community, it promises groundbreaking insights into the human psyche, advanced intelligent technologies, and novel treatments for brain-related conditions.
The full study was published in Intelligent Computing, a Science Partner Journal.
