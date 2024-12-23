Spacecraft will fly through the Sun's atmosphere tomorrow for the first time ever

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is set to achieve its most dangerous feat yet tomorrow, December 24, 2024. After a six-year journey of spiraling closer to the star at the heart of our solar system, the spacecraft is expected to come within 3.8 million miles of the Sun’s surface.

This tiny distance in cosmic terms lets scientists capture a new type of information, revealing secrets about solar winds, extreme heat, and magnetic fields.

Solar probe on the Sun’s doorstep

Engineers have spent years carefully adjusting Parker’s flight path using multiple Venus gravity assists. These flybys reshape the spacecraft’s orbit and tighten its looping path around the Sun.



“This is one example of NASA’s bold missions, doing something that no one else has ever done before to answer longstanding questions about our universe,” explained Arik Posner, Parker Solar Probe program scientist at NASA Headquarters, describing this mission’s significance.

Ever since the launch in 2018, Parker’s main goal has been to study the Sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona. Tomorrow’s approach, often called perihelion, marks a new milestone in that quest.



The probe moves at speeds around 430,000 miles per hour, faster than any other spacecraft. At such high velocity, it can swing around our star without getting swallowed.



Even so, mission managers won’t receive immediate updates once Parker hits its closest point because signals cannot travel through the intense solar environment.

Extreme heat and lasting protection

What sets Parker apart is its resilient heat shield. This 4.5-inch-thick carbon-composite barrier enables the spacecraft’s instruments to continue functioning in an environment where temperatures can reach roughly 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.



Despite the harsh surroundings, the precious science instruments remain near room temperature, thanks to expert engineering by Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL).

During every close approach, Parker is pelted by gusts of solar wind and bathed in radiation. Still, it keeps sending back readings about magnetic fields, plasma behavior, and energetic particles.



The probe’s data illuminates reasons behind the corona’s blazing heat, which can climb into the millions of degrees, significantly hotter than the visible surface of the Sun. Such puzzling behavior has fascinated scientists for decades.

Chasing the solar wind’s origins

Solar wind, a stream of charged particles flowing away from the Sun at speeds topping one million miles per hour, plays a major role in space weather.

By skimming through the corona, Parker records fresh evidence of how these particles speed up and scatter across the solar system.



The answers may help experts forecast disturbances that affect satellites and astronaut safety. Surges of these charged particles can disable communication systems or even disrupt power grids on Earth.

For researchers, big questions remain. How does the solar wind pick up its pace so dramatically? Is there a specific region in the corona that triggers bursts of fast-moving particles?

Parker’s measurements bring us closer to unraveling these mysteries. Officials at NASA say that by tomorrow’s approach, new layers of data will help them see patterns not possible to detect from a greater distance.

Solar probe and the Sun’s active cycle

The Sun moves through an 11-year activity cycle. Right now, it is in an active phase, meaning increased sunspots, solar flares, and coronal mass ejections.

Researchers are tracking not only Parker’s journey but also the Sun’s changing patterns. Sometimes these outbursts interact with Earth’s magnetosphere and spark colorful auroras, even in places unused to such displays.



And although most solar weather events are harmless for life on Earth, severe storms can interfere with GPS systems or satellites.

This is why Parker’s findings are so relevant. Gaining a better understanding of how energetic solar events begin could lead to timelier warnings, giving operators on Earth a heads-up to power down sensitive instruments or adjust satellite orbits.

Paying tribute to Eugene Parker

In 2017, NASA renamed the probe after Dr. Eugene N. Parker, the first person to predict the solar wind in the 1950s. He introduced key ideas about how stars interact with their surroundings.



The mission’s name honors his influential work. Dr. Parker passed away in 2022, but his legacy continues.

The data this spacecraft is sending back not only expands knowledge of solar physics but also shows how correct Dr. Parker’s early theories were.

Record-setting Solar Probe flyby

Mission operations expect Parker to reach perihelion at 6:53 a.m. EST on December 24.

At that time, the spacecraft will run autonomously, and engineers at APL will wait until December 27 for a beacon tone confirming a safe passage around the Sun.



“No human-made object has ever passed this close to a star, so Parker will truly be returning data from uncharted territory. We’re excited to hear back from the spacecraft when it swings back around the Sun,” explained Nick Pinkine, Parker Solar Probe mission operations manager.

When that update arrives, scientists will study Parker’s recent measurements to identify potential clues about solar wind origins and coronal heating.



Each orbit is another chance to witness the scorching conditions near our star. At the same time, the probe helps refine predictions about solar eruptions that might drive future storms toward Earth.

Why does any of this matter?

Beyond the scientific breakthroughs, Parker’s success can have practical benefits for technology we rely on every day. Our society depends on GPS signals and stable power systems, and major solar events can disrupt both.



By learning how to anticipate strong solar winds or flares, experts might one day keep satellites out of harm’s way or shield power grids from unexpected surges.

Tomorrow’s close approach continues a streak of remarkable achievements for NASA. As Parker zips through the corona, it gathers observations that no other mission could obtain.



The craft appears ready for another sizzling pass, thanks to the robust thermal design and careful planning.

Whether it’s helping forecast solar tempers or refining our knowledge of basic astrophysical processes, Parker remains on track to change the way we see the Sun.

