People with power are more likely to cheat on their partners

Being powerful doesn’t inherently make someone unfaithful, but a recent study suggests that those with greater power are significantly more likely to cheat on their partners.

Psychologists from Reichman University in Israel and the University of Rochester in the U.S. conducted a series of experiments to explore how power dynamics influence faithfulness in romantic relationships.

The findings suggest that power can lead to feelings of confidence and entitlement, which may result in impulsive behavior.

While previous research has shown that powerful individuals often wield greater influence over others and are more resistant to external pressures, this study examines how such dynamics specifically affect intimate relationships.

The role of perceived desirability

The researchers found that power affects how individuals perceive themselves and their relationships. People who feel powerful are often less dependent on their partners, think more highly of themselves, and are more confident that others find them desirable.

“In a romantic relationship, these power dynamics might lead the more powerful partner to think they bring more to the table than their less powerful partner,” said lead author Gurit Birnbaum, a professor of psychology at Reichman University.

“The more powerful might see this as a sign that they have more options outside the relationship and are more desirable partners in general.”

This sense of self-assuredness and perceived desirability could explain why powerful individuals are more inclined to explore alternatives outside their relationships.

Perceptions of power in relationships

The researchers conducted four experiments to test how perceptions of power influence interest in alternative romantic partners. They recruited participants in monogamous, heterosexual relationships lasting at least four months and examined how power dynamics shaped their romantic behaviors.

Fantasy and power

In the first study, participants were asked to describe either a time they felt powerful in relation to their partner or a typical day in their relationship. Afterward, they wrote a sexual fantasy about someone other than their partner.

Assessing attraction

In the second study, participants underwent the same power manipulation before viewing photos of strangers. Under time pressure, they decided which individuals they might consider as potential partners.

Interaction with an attractive insider

In the third study, participants described the power dynamics within their relationship, rated their perceived power and value compared to their partner, and completed a task with an attractive study insider. They then rated their sexual desire for the insider.

Daily reporting on relationship power

In the fourth study, both partners in a relationship separately reported, over three weeks, their perceived power, their value as a partner, and any sexual activities, including fantasies, flirting, or interactions with someone other than their partner.

Power and the desire to cheat

Across all four studies, the results consistently showed that individuals who perceived themselves as more powerful within their relationships expressed greater interest in alternative partners.

This included fantasizing about others, feeling sexual desire for outsiders, and engaging in real-life interactions.

“Those with a higher sense of power may feel motivated to disregard their commitment to the relationship and act on desires for short-term flings or potentially other, more novel partners if the opportunity arises,” said co-author Harry Reis, a psychology professor at the University of Rochester.

The findings also revealed that powerful individuals tended to rate their own value as a partner higher than their partner’s, a perception that could weaken their commitment to the relationship.

Power and the inclination to cheat

The belief that one has more romantic options outside the relationship can undermine fidelity.

“When people feel powerful and believe they have more relationship options than their current partner, they might be more inclined to pay attention to other potentially promising alternatives,” Reis said.

“The belief in having other options, like other possible partners, can weaken their commitment to their current relationship.”

The complex role of power

The findings highlight the complex role of power in intimate relationships and the risks it poses to long-term commitment.

While power can promote confidence and autonomy, it may also increase susceptibility to infidelity by diminishing dependence on a current partner and amplifying perceptions of one’s desirability.

Understanding these dynamics can offer valuable insights for individuals and couples seeking to navigate the challenges of maintaining trust and commitment in relationships where power imbalances exist.

The study is published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior,

