NOAA Alert: Powerful M9.5 flare from strong solar activity causes radio blackouts

Solar activity has reached high levels, with five sunspot groups present on the visible solar disk. In addition, background X-ray flux levels have increased mostly in the low C-class levels, according to a forecast discussion prepared by the NOAA, and the Space Weather Prediction Center on May 1, 2024.

Region 3654, located at solar coordinates S07W70 with a Fkc/beta-delta classification, has weakened slightly in its magnetic complexity, with the gamma configuration appearing to diminish.

However, the mixed polarity delta spot in the intermediate section has retained its magnetic shear, and the instability was evident as it produced an M9.5/2b flare at 30/2346 UTC and a long duration C5.8 at 01/0758 UTC.

An associated CME was observed with the long duration C5.8 flare, but analysis suggests an Earth-directed component is unlikely due to the region’s far west location.

New region 3663 emerges and undergoes slow growth

New Region 3663, located at N25E27 with a Bxo/beta classification, emerged and underwent slow growth but remained stable. The remaining regions were inactive and had little change.

The forecast predicts that solar activity is likely to be moderate, with a slight chance of low-level X-class flares (R3; Strong) on May 1, primarily due to the magnetic complexity of Region 3654 and its history of flare production.

However, as the region rotates closer to the limb, M-class flare probabilities decrease to a chance on May 2 and further decrease as the region rotates beyond the limb on May 3.

Energetic particle flux remains normal to moderate

The greater than 2 MeV electron flux was normal to moderate, and the greater than 10 MeV proton flux remained at background levels.

The forecast expects the greater than 2 MeV electron flux to continue at normal to moderate levels from May 1-3, while the greater than 10 MeV proton flux is expected to maintain at background levels.

Solar wind environment experiences disturbance

The solar wind environment was indicative of a slow regime until a disturbance in the field occurred near 30/1130 UTC. Total IMF increased from ambient levels and peaked at 14 nT, while the Bz component underwent a prolonged southward deflection with a maximum negative deviation of -8 nT.

Solar wind speed underwent a slight escalation but peaked around 425 km/s. The cause of the disturbance is uncertain, but a possible candidate is an isolated negative polarity CH HSS or a transient passage.

The forecast anticipates a disturbed and variably enhanced solar wind field over the next three days due to possible weak transient passages followed by additional CH HSS effects from an isolated positive polarity CH HSS that should become geoeffective on May 3.

Additionally, a CME that departed the Sun on April 29 with mainly a westward component may cause near proximity influences or weak flanking effects later on May 3.

Geomagnetic field reaches active levels

The geomagnetic field reached active levels for a few periods in response to the disturbed solar wind field. The forecast expects G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storming during the early hours of May 1 due to transient-like effects.

Active levels, with a chance of G1 (Minor) storms, are anticipated from May 2-3 in varying response to CH HSS effects and possible transient passages.

Minor geomagnetic storming anticipated as solar wind fluctuates

In summary, the Space Weather Prediction Center’s forecast discussion reveals a dynamic and ever-changing solar environment. As Region 3654 continues to generate flares and new regions emerge, solar activity remains high.

The forecast predicts moderate activity with a chance of strong X-class flares, while particle flux levels remain stable. The solar wind environment experiences disturbances, potentially causing geomagnetic storming in the coming days.

As these events unfold, scientists continue to monitor and analyze the data, providing crucial information to help us understand and prepare for the impacts of solar activity on our planet.

