Preparing for the next pandemic: Lessons about viral transmission

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered the world. Masks, lockdowns, travel bans, and public health mandates became the norm in 2020, as virus cases surged.

The World Health Organization estimates that over three million lives were lost to the virus in its first year alone, marking a profound impact on health systems and economies worldwide.

Now, half a decade later, researchers continue to explore how we can better prepare for future respiratory diseases. A study from the University of Surrey, led by Dr. Richard Sear, sheds light on the effectiveness of combined public health measures in mitigating airborne viral transmission.

These findings offer valuable insights for managing not just future pandemics but also seasonal illnesses like flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Understanding viral transmission

Dr. Sear, an associate professor at Surrey’s School of Mathematics and Physics, examined how COVID-19 spreads through airborne transmission.

His work combined data modeling with information from the UK’s NHS COVID-19 app to evaluate the effectiveness of strategies like mask-wearing and improved ventilation.

“I’ve tried to measure how effective strategies, such as mask-wearing, are for the transmission of airborne viruses. This is both for any future pandemic, and for seasonal flu,“ said Dr. Sear.

“I combined modeling with data from the UK’s NHS COVID-19 app. While these estimates are highly approximate, they provide guidance on the value of measures such as face masks, social distancing and improved indoor air quality, which could be tested in the future.”

High quality face masks

Among the protective measures studied, high-quality face masks stood out as particularly effective. Masks like N95/FFP2 reduced the COVID-19 transmission rate by approximately ninefold when worn universally.

Even when used individually, these masks cut transmission risk by threefold, regardless of the contact duration. However, surgical and cloth masks were found to be much less effective by comparison.

The study highlights the importance of prioritizing high-quality masks in future public health strategies, not just for pandemics but also for managing seasonal respiratory illnesses.

Improving indoor ventilation: A key strategy

Beyond high-quality masks, ventilation plays a crucial role in reducing virus transmission. Viral particles tend to accumulate in poorly ventilated spaces, especially during close-contact interactions, speaking, or coughing.

Dr. Sear’s study found that doubling indoor air turnover rates – whether through open windows, increased airflow from air conditioning systems, or improved mechanical ventilation – can lower transmission risk by as much as 30%.

Coupling better ventilation with physical distancing further enhances protection, creating a multi-layered approach to airborne transmission prevention.

Environmental and behavioral factors

The variability in COVID-19 transmission rates can be influenced by multiple factors, including viral load, individual susceptibility, and environmental conditions.

Some contacts pose a significantly higher risk than others, emphasizing the need for public health strategies that address both environmental and behavioral aspects.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was terrible for many of us, which is why it’s important that we learn from our experiences. It also demonstrated how quickly we can develop and roll out vaccines when faced with a global health crisis,“ noted Dr. Sear.

“Moving forward, both we as individuals and our leaders have an opportunity to apply these lessons to better control respiratory diseases – not only to head off any future pandemics, but to also manage seasonal diseases such as flu and RSV.”

Strategies to reduce viral transmission

The lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic highlight the value of preventive measures in controlling airborne diseases.

Investing in high-quality masks, improving indoor air quality, and promoting behavioral changes like distancing and masking during outbreaks can significantly reduce viral transmission risks. These strategies will not only help in preventing future pandemics but also improve management of seasonal respiratory illnesses.

By understanding and applying these findings, society can better protect itself from the health and economic impacts of airborne diseases.

As Dr. Sear’s study demonstrates, simple yet effective measures like wearing N95 masks and enhancing ventilation can make a substantial difference in reducing virus transmission and saving lives.

The study is published in the journal Physical Review E.

