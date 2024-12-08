Preventing dementia: These three factors matter most
12-08-2024

Preventing dementia: These three factors matter most

Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer

For many of us, it seems like the memory-stealing disorder dementia is an inevitable part of aging.

Over time, countless theories have been proposed, linking this incurable condition to every aspect of our lives, from bedtimes to alcohol consumption.

However, a recent review has suggested that only three factors significantly affect your risk of developing dementia.

Understanding dementia — the basics

Dementia is a condition that affects the brain, making it harder for people to think, remember, and communicate over time.

It’s not a single disease but more of an umbrella term for a group of symptoms caused by damage to the brain.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, but there are others, like vascular dementia and Lewy body dementia.

People with dementia might forget important things, struggle to follow conversations, or have trouble doing everyday tasks they used to manage with ease.

It’s like their brain’s wiring gets tangled, making it harder for signals to get through.

What’s tough about dementia is that it doesn’t just affect memory — it can also change behavior, mood, and personality.

Someone with dementia might get confused or frustrated more easily, or they could withdraw from social activities they once enjoyed.

Brain health and preventing dementia

The research was led by scientists from the RAND Corporation, a non-profit, research institution based in California.

The team examined data of over 20,000 senior citizens gathered in an impressive span of 30 years.

Out of the numerous factors they explored, the experts found that the absence of a hobby, obesity, and sedentariness post-60 are the most influential elements that could predict the development of dementia.

“This work provides additional evidence about actions that individuals can take to pursue a lifestyle that promotes brain health across the lifespan,” explained Peter Hudomiet, the lead economist of the study.

“Other lifestyle and health behavior factors are not strong predictors of dementia, such as smoking, checking cholesterol levels, having flu shots, and getting mammograms, pap smears, and breast or prostate exams.”

Hobbies, weight, and physical activity

Why is it important to pick up a hobby, stay active, and watch your weight?

The researchers found that hobbies help people feel they have a purpose in life and allow them to exercise their cognition, which essentially keeps the brain active and healthy.

Similarly, regular physical activity is vital for healthy blood circulation, which in turn is crucial for the brain’s long-term health.

On the other hand, obesity often leads to problems with blood circulation, which could enhance the risk of dementia.

Proactive measures for preventing dementia

The importance of understanding and mitigating the risk of dementia cannot be overstated, as it represents one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time.

It’s estimated that roughly 10 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from dementia.

That’s over 7 million people, a number projected to hit 12 million by 2040 if current trends persist, placing immense strain on families, healthcare systems, and social services worldwide.

Proactive measures are crucial to addressing this growing crisis and ensuring a better quality of life for future generations.

This discovery has significant implications on a broader societal scale, promoting a new emphasis on brain health.

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, after discovering his heightened risk of developing dementia, has renewed his commitment to maintaining sleep quality, managing stress, and promoting nutrition and fitness.

The surprising role of alcohol

While some factors, such as smoking or flu vaccinations, showed little impact on dementia risk, alcohol consumption revealed a surprising trend.

Drinking alcohol can definitely affect your chances of getting dementia later in life, and it all depends on how much you drink.

Some studies suggest that light to moderate drinking — like one drink a day — might actually lower the risk of dementia for some people, especially when it comes to types linked to cardiovascular health.

On the flip side, heavy drinking is a big red flag for brain health.

Drinking too much over time can lead to serious issues like alcohol-related brain damage (ARBD) or Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome, which directly impact memory and thinking.

It also increases your risk of vascular dementia by damaging blood vessels and making strokes more likely.

Even binge drinking, where you down a lot of alcohol in a short time, can hurt your brain over the long term.

Dealing with a dementia diagnosis

The researchers didn’t stop at finding the crucial factors for dementia prevention. They also explored the responses and barriers of people diagnosed with dementia.

The experts found that, upon receiving a diagnosis, many patients took steps for future preparation, such as arranging financial help and planning for safer living conditions.

However, the cost associated with memory care was cited as the largest barrier to treatment.

Proactive steps for preventing dementia

Understanding your risk factors for dementia and taking action to mitigate them can be an important step towards healthier aging.

“Assessments provided individuals with information that may facilitate actions to prepare for the future,” said Susann Rohwedder, a senior economist at RAND, and an author on the study.

While the research does not guarantee prevention, it does provide us with a clearer picture of what might help ward off dementia.

Maintaining an active lifestyle, caring for our physical health, and keeping our minds engaged through taking up hobbies might be the secret recipe for a healthy brain, regardless of our age.

The findings are published in a RAND research report.

—–

