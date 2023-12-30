Regular exercise makes your brain bigger • Earth.com
Regular exercise
12-29-2023

Regular exercise makes your brain bigger

Earth.com staff writer

An international team of researchers has identified a strong link between regular exercise and enhanced brain health.

The study was conducted by clinical researchers from the Pacific Neuroscience Institute’s Brain Health Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

The comprehensive research involved extensive MRI brain scans from 10,125 individuals at Prenuvo imaging centers. The results shed light on the profound impact of regular exercise on our brain’s structure and function.

Enlarged brain areas 

The experts found a correlation between physical activities such as walking, running, or sports, and an increase in the size of critical brain areas involved in memory and learning. 

The research highlights a notable enlargement in gray matter, crucial for processing information, and white matter, which serves as the communication hub between different brain regions. 

Additionally, the hippocampus, a vital area for memory, showed significant expansion in those who regularly engaged in physical exercises.

Positive effects on brain health

“Our research supports earlier studies that show being physically active is good for your brain. Exercise not only lowers the risk of dementia but also helps in maintaining brain size, which is crucial as we age,” said lead researcher Dr. Cyrus A. Raji.

“We found that even moderate levels of physical activity, such as taking fewer than 4,000 steps a day, can have a positive effect on brain health,” said study co-author Dr. David Merrill, director of the PBHC. “This is much less than the often-suggested 10,000 steps, making it a more achievable goal for many people.”

Larger brain volumes 

Study co-author Dr. Somayeh Meysami is an assistant professor of Neurosciences at Saint John’s Cancer Institute and the Pacific Brain Health Center.

“Our research links regular physical activity to larger brain volumes, suggesting neuroprotective benefits. This large sample study furthers our understanding of lifestyle factors in brain health and dementia prevention,” said Dr. Meysami.

Modifiable risk factors for Alzheimer’s

The research builds upon a 2020 Lancet Study that identified about a dozen modifiable risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease, including physical activity. It also extends previous work by the same group, which connected caloric burn from leisure activities to improved brain structure.

“This study demonstrates the influence of exercise on brain health imaging and when added to other studies on the role of diet, stress reduction and social connection offer the proven benefits of drug-free modifiable factors in substantially reducing Alzheimer’s disease,” said George Perry, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Study implications 

“With comprehensive imaging scans, our study underscores the interconnected synergy between the body and the brain. It echoes the knowledge of past generations, showcasing that increased physical activity is a predictor of a healthier aging brain,” said study senior author Dr. Attariwala.

The research offers a compelling argument for the power of regular exercise as an easy and effective way to maintain brain health. 

Whether it’s a daily walk or engaging in a favorite sport, the study confirms that staying active has lasting benefits for our cognitive well-being, potentially transforming our approach to aging and brain health maintenance.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—- 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
12-29-2023
Regular exercise makes your brain bigger
12-29-2023
Incredible photo of Mars in true color, like you’ve never seen it before
12-29-2023
City-sized "Devil comet" erupts again as it heads in Earth's direction
12-29-2023
How the rise of archery changed life in the Americas
12-29-2023
Burdens of climate change: Sea level rise and the risk of isolation 
12-29-2023
Simulation Hypothesis: Are we living in a computer simulation?
12-29-2023
Forests of South East Asia are more resilient than previously thought
12-29-2023
"Korolev crater" on Mars has a 50-mile-wide sheet of solid ice that is one-mile thick
12-29-2023
Mass extinction event shows how life responds to extreme changes
12-29-2023
Color of light has no impact on our internal clocks or sleep patterns
12-29-2023
Scientists have a 20-minute "conversation" with a humpback whale named Twain
12-29-2023
Habitable worlds: New strategy to identify planets that may host life
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved