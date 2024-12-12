Pterosaurs took flight millions of years before birds, according to new discovery

Have you ever wondered about the first creatures to fly? Long before birds fluttered their wings and took their maiden flight, it was pterosaurs – the distant cousins of birds – that ruled the sky.

Approximately 230 million years ago, these vertebrates took an evolutionary leap, developing wings and mastering the art of flapping flight in a world still dominated by land-dwelling creatures.

A recent study has revealed new details about these flying marvels of the past.

The research was led by Professor Oliver Rauhut and Alexandra Fernandes from the Bavarian State Collection for Paleontology and Geology (SNSB).

Evolutionary advancements in pterosaur flight

Over millions of years, pterosaurs refined their flight mechanics. Early forms had shorter wings and long tails, limiting their aerodynamics.

The pterodactyloids, a later subgroup, showcased slender, elongated wings and shortened tails.

These evolutionary advancements marked the transition to highly efficient fliers — including Quetzalcoatlus, the largest flying animal ever discovered, with a wingspan exceeding 12 meters.

The rise of pterodactyloids occurred during the Jurassic period. Fossil records suggest they first appeared around 160 million years ago.

However, most Jurassic pterosaur fossils originate from the Northern Hemisphere. This leaves a significant gap in understanding the evolution of pterosaurs in the southern continents.

Pushing back the timeline of evolution

The SNSB researchers have uncovered a remarkable piece of the pterosaur puzzle. Their team introduced Melkamter pateko, a new pterosaur species from the late Early Jurassic (approximately 178 million years ago).

Discovered in Chubut province, Argentina, this find predates the next-oldest known relative by 15 million years, pushing the timeline of advanced pterosaur evolution further back than previously thought.

Reconstruction of Melkamter pateko, a new species of pterosaur from the late Early Jurassic (some 178 million years ago) of Chubut province, Argentina. Credit: Pedro Andrade

What makes Melkamter pateko unique is its inland habitat. Unlike most Jurassic pterosaurs, which thrived near marine environments, Melkamter lived far from the sea.

The diet of this creature likely consisted of insects, while its marine counterparts fed on fish. This inland adaptation suggests pterodactyloids may have originated in such environments rather than along coastal regions.

Insights into pterosaur evolution

The discovery of Melkamter pateko sheds light on the potential role of ecological specialization in pterosaur evolution.

“It is possible that an early specialization in highly mobile prey such as flying insects contributed to the evolutionary success of the pterodactyloids,” noted Fernandes. “This find highlights not only how little we still know about the pterosaurs of the Southern Hemisphere, but also the potential that the southern continents have to improve our understanding of pterosaur evolution.”

This research highlights the untapped potential of the Southern Hemisphere in unraveling pterosaur evolution. The inland adaptation of Melkamter pateko challenges existing theories and broadens the understanding of these prehistoric fliers.

Untapped fossil potential

The study emphasizes the need for further exploration of the Southern Hemisphere. With few pterosaur fossils discovered in this region, each new find like Melkamter pateko reveals vital clues about their evolutionary journey.

The research highlights a potentially significant, yet largely unexplored, chapter in the history of pterosaurs.

Ultimately, the discovery of Melkamter pateko in Argentina not only rewrites the timeline of pterosaur evolution but also shifts the narrative on their habitat and feeding preferences.

By uncovering new species and exploring less-studied regions, researchers continue to unveil the diverse adaptations and evolutionary triumphs of these ancient fliers. The skies of the Jurassic era hold many more secrets, waiting to be revealed by dedicated paleontologists.

Remarkable diversity of pterosaurs

Pterosaurs were an incredibly diverse group of reptiles, with sizes ranging from sparrow-like creatures to giants with wingspans exceeding modern airplanes.

Their fossil record reveals a variety of adaptations, including crests on their heads and specialized teeth, tailored for different diets and ecological niches. Some species developed elaborate display structures, likely used in mating rituals or social interactions.

Pterosaurs also displayed impressive bone structures, with a combination of lightweight and strong materials, allowing efficient flight. Their footprints, preserved in fossilized trackways, provide valuable insights into their behavior, showing evidence of quadrupedal movement when on the ground.

Despite their extinction at the end of the Cretaceous, pterosaurs remain a key focus for paleontologists, shedding light on the evolution of flight in vertebrates.

The study is published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

