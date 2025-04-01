Put the phone down: Screen use in bed linked to insomnia

We all know how tempting it is to scroll through our phones or other screens before bed – just one more video, one more post. But new research shows that bedtime tech use may be robbing you of rest.

A survey of over 45,000 young adults in Norway found that using screens after going to bed increases the risk of insomnia by nearly 60% and cuts sleep time by about 24 minutes each night. The study was led by researchers from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

The research was focused on students in full-time higher education, aged 18 to 28, and explored the impact of different screen activities – from social media and gaming to podcasts and studying – on sleep habits and quality.

The sleep-screen connection

Sleep is essential for our physical health, mental well-being, and academic performance. Yet many people struggle to get enough rest. One possible reason? Screens in bed.

According to the researchers, screen use in bed can disrupt sleep in multiple ways. Notifications may interrupt sleep cycles, screen time can reduce total sleep duration, and engaging content might delay the onset of sleep.

Additionally, the light emitted by screens can interfere with the body’s internal clock.

Evaluating screen use among students

The team used the 2022 Students’ Health and Wellbeing Survey, a nationally representative study of Norwegian students, to gather data.

Participants were asked if they used screens after going to bed and how long they used them. The students also reported on the nature of their screen use – whether watching videos, gaming, scrolling social media, listening to audio, browsing the internet, or reading study materials.

The individuals shared details about their sleep habits: when they went to bed and woke up, how long it took to fall asleep, how often they had trouble sleeping, how sleepy they felt during the day, and how long their sleep issues lasted.

Insomnia in this study was defined as experiencing both nighttime sleep difficulties and daytime sleepiness at least three times a week for three months or more.

Screen activity was irrelevant

Surprisingly, the researchers didn’t find social media to be any worse than other screen-based activities when it came to disrupting sleep.

“The type of screen activity does not appear to matter as much as the overall time spent using screens in bed,” said Dr. Gunnhild Johnsen Hjetland, lead author of the study.

“We found no significant differences between social media and other screen activities, suggesting that screen use itself is the key factor in sleep disruption – likely due to time displacement, where screen use delays sleep by taking up time that would otherwise be spent resting.”

Sleep suffers from screen use in bed

Participants were grouped into three categories: those who only used social media in bed, those who used screens but not for social media, and those who engaged in a mix of activities that included social media.

Across the board, the more time they spent on screens after lights-out, the more their sleep suffered.

An extra hour of screen time after bedtime increased the chances of insomnia symptoms by 59%. It also shortened sleep duration by an average of 24 minutes.

But the specific activity – whether social media or otherwise – didn’t appear to make a difference.

“Given the widespread use of screens in bed we aimed to explore the relationship between different screen activities and sleep patterns,” added Hjetland.

“We expected that social media use might be more strongly associated with poorer sleep, given its interactive nature and potential for emotional stimulation.”

Time for a digital curfew?

If screen time is cutting into your sleep, experts say there are simple ways to adjust.

“If you struggle with sleep and suspect that screen time may be a factor, try to reduce screen use in bed, ideally stopping at least 30–60 minutes before sleep,” Hjetland advised. “If you do use screens, consider disabling notifications to minimize disruptions during the night.”

However, the researchers caution that the study was conducted within a single cultural context – Norway.

Sleep habits and technology use may differ across regions. Additionally, some screen activities that may affect sleep in unique ways, like gaming or listening to music, were grouped together. That means the effect of each activity might not be fully understood.

“This study cannot determine causality – for example, whether screen use causes insomnia or if students with insomnia use screens more,” noted Hjetland. “The study also did not include physiological assessments, which could provide more precise insights into sleep patterns.”

Screen use changes before bed

While more research is needed, this large-scale survey adds to growing evidence that screen use at bedtime may not be doing your sleep any favors.

If your nights feel restless and your days feel sluggish, it may be worth reevaluating how – and when – you use your phone.

The full study was published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry.

