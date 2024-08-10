Recognizing symptoms of heat-related illness as temperatures rise

As we stagger under a blazing sun, racing towards unbeaten high temperatures, not everyone is aware of or understands the symptoms of heat-related illnesses or knows where to find a cooling center for relief.

With the increasing connection between scorching heat and climate change, it is crucial to arm ourselves with knowledge and resources.

The Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) from the University of Pennsylvania has been working tirelessly to fill this knowledge gap.

Temperatures continue to rise

Powered by NASA data, the APPC reveals that a record-shattering day took place on July 22, 2024, that could potentially mark July as the hottest month ever witnessed.

The mid-July survey sheds light on startling insights about public awareness, or the lack thereof, regarding heat-related illness and cooling center locations.

A major chunk of people, precisely 67%, reported not knowing the whereabouts of their nearest cooling center. The need for improved public awareness, especially among the most vulnerable, cannot be overstated.

Closer look at cooling centers

Cooling centers, such as libraries, community and senior centers, and schools, serve as a haven of relief during extremely hot days.

Despite city governments’ efforts to publicize these locations, the APPC’s survey reveals a significant knowledge gap.

Interestingly, the survey also shows a sharp rise in public awareness linking climate change to an increased risk of heat-related illnesses, respiratory diseases, and insect-borne diseases.

From November 2023 to the present, there has been a significant uptick in this awareness, with 67% of respondents now holding this view, compared to 58% previously.

Signs of heat-related illness

Although public awareness about cooling centers is lacking, most people are aware of three telling signs of heat-related illnesses. They include dizziness (89%), nausea (83%), and hot, red, dry, or damp skin (72%).

Looking at the bigger picture, 58% of the survey’s respondents believe people in their community are more prone to heat stroke caused by extreme heat waves in the coming decade.

This is a significant increase from the November 2023 survey, which recorded just over half (52%) holding this view.

In contrast, only a meager 30% recognize that a pregnant person in the U.S. exposed to extreme heat is more likely to deliver their baby prematurely. This is a crucial piece of information that needs broader dissemination.

Cooling centers and heat-related illness

The APPC’s study also indicates a broad awareness among respondents that heat-related deaths are most common among older adults, aged 65 or older.

Nearly all respondents (92%) also know that drinking water is better for preventing heat-related illnesses than drinking sugary drinks.

This treasure trove of information comes from the 20th wave of a nationally representative panel of 1,496 U.S. adults, first empaneled in April 2021 and conducted for the APPC by SSRS, an independent market research company.

The APPC’s team, now three years into tracking American public’s knowledge, beliefs, and behaviors about critical health issues, continues its tireless work on this knowledge survey panel.

Importance of awareness

Education plays a pivotal role in enhancing public awareness about heat-related illnesses and the associated risks.

Schools, community organizations, and local governments can implement educational campaigns to inform individuals about the symptoms of heat-induced health issues and the importance of staying hydrated.

Workshops, flyers, and social media campaigns can serve as effective tools in this initiative, ensuring that vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and outdoor workers, receive critical information about heat safety.

Establishing clear communication channels for sharing updates about heat advisories and cooling centers will also foster a more informed community.

Community engagement initiatives

To bridge the awareness gap highlighted by the APPC survey, communities can launch engagement initiatives that encourage action and collaboration.

“Communities must do a better job of making the public, especially the most vulnerable, aware of these centers,” said Ken Winneg, managing director of survey research at APPC.

Partnering with local businesses and healthcare providers, community leaders can organize outreach programs that provide resources and support during heat waves.

Events such as “Cooling Center Days,” where community members are invited to visit cooling centers and learn about heat safety, can foster a proactive approach to combating heat-related illnesses.

Additionally, trainings for staff at local institutions can equip them to assist individuals in distress, ensuring that communities are prepared to face extreme heat together.

