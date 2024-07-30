NASA: Earth's hottest day ever was recorded on July 22, 2024

This month had “hottest day on record” for our dear old Earth. This is not a typical summer update, but rather a revelation that should stir us all.

The main hero of our story is NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, and the character under the spotlight is none other than Dr. Peter Jacobs of the Global Modeling and Assimilation Office.

Scorching records of hottest day

On July 22, 2024, the flames of history were stoked as Earth experienced its hottest day ever recorded. Not far behind, July 21 and 23 also sizzled past previous daily records, creating a heat-trilogy that surely left the world sweaty.

It’s unsettling to think these record-breaking temperatures are part of a long-term warming trend, largely caused by human activities and a generous helping of greenhouse gases.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson describes the situation with a fitting sense of urgency. “In a year that has been the hottest on record to date, these past two weeks have been particularly brutal,” he said.

The Modern-Era Retrospective analysis for Research and Applications, Version 2 (MERRA-2) and Goddard Earth Observing System Forward Processing (GEOS-FP) systems, revealed this.

These two marvels of human invention play a critical role in collecting global observations from devices on land, sea, air, and satellites using atmospheric models.

GEOS-FP specializes in providing rapid, near-real time weather data, while MERRA-2 takes its sweet time but guarantees the quality of observations.

Hotter by the day

The data collected paints a vivid picture: daily global average temperature values from MERRA-2 for the years 1980-2022 are shown in white, values for 2023 in pink, and values from 2024 through June in red.

As for the cream of the crop, the daily global temperature values from July 1 to 23, 2024, from GEOS-FP take the purple spot of honor.

The European Union’s Copernicus Earth Observation Programme observed similar results. It provides comprehensive data on climate change and its impacts.

While there are slight differences between the two analyses, both agree on a concerning trend. Temperatures are rising, and we are experiencing the hottest days on record.

The Copernicus Programme uses satellites to monitor environmental changes. It highlights the urgency of climate issues. The program tracks more frequent heatwaves that impact ecosystems and human health.

Worrying trend of hottest days

The latest daily temperature records succeed 13 months of consecutive monthly temperature records.

Scientists from NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies have based this analysis on the GISTEMP record, which uses surface instrumental data alone and provides a deeper view of changes in global temperatures at monthly and annual resolutions going back to the late 19th century.

Science behind the hot day

Understanding why temperatures are rising is key to grasping the larger impact on our planet.

The primary mechanism driving these extreme conditions is the greenhouse effect. It is a natural process. Certain gases in Earth’s atmosphere, like carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4), trap heat from the sun.

Human activities, notably the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation, have significantly increased the concentrations of these greenhouse gases, intensifying the effect and leading to what we now refer to as climate change.

Research shows that the planet has already warmed by approximately 1.2 degrees Celsius since the pre-industrial era, which might seem modest but carries profound consequences for weather patterns, sea levels, and ecosystems.

Call to action

As global temperature records continue to shatter, it is imperative that we confront these realities with urgency, reinforcing the necessity of sustainable practices and collective action to mitigate this ongoing crisis.

“Through our over two dozen Earth-observing satellites and over 60 years of data, NASA is providing critical analyses of how our planet is changing and how local communities can prepare, adapt, and stay safe. We are proud to be part of the Biden-Harris Administration efforts to protect communities from extreme heat,” expressed Administrator Nelson.

The rising temperatures are more than just statistical spikes. Perhaps the next time the sun shines a little stronger, we’ll remember July 22, 2024, and think about what we can do to change the course. After all, there’s no Planet B.

