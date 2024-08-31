Recreational drugs triple the risk of having a heart attack

Recreational drugs have been used for thousands of years. Despite the taboo, many argue that substances like cannabis are safe because they are natural. But recent research adds a new twist to the tale.

According to a French study, people using recreational drugs (such as cannabis and MDMA) face a much higher risk of suffering heart attacks or strokes. That’s a pretty cold splash of water on the “natural and safe” argument.

Recreational drugs and heart health

Researchers meticulously tracked over 1,300 intensive-care patients. The analysis showed that those who consumed cannabis alone had almost twice the risk of cardiovascular incidents such as heart attack or stroke.

In this research, everything boils down to THC – the active ingredient in cannabis. THC triggers our body’s fight-or-flight response. This also raises our heart rate and blood pressure.

Over time, this constant state of red alert can damage the heart and increase the risk of life-threatening problems. This study was led by Dr. Raphael Mirailles, a doctor from Hospital Lariboisiere in Paris.

“Recreational drug use was associated with a tripling of the risk of a repeat serious cardiovascular event within one-year. There is an increasing amount of data regarding worst prognosis associated with recreational drug use, not only in cardiac intensive care units but also in conventional intensive care units,” said Dr. Mirailles.

“Despite high rate of underreporting of recreational drug use, systematic screening is not recommended by the current guidelines. It might improve risk stratification of patients and personalised care to favour drug withdrawal. Therefore, systemic screening should be considered in intensive care.”

Recreational drugs and heart damage

Among the different recreational drugs tested, MDMA topped the list with a cardiovascular event risk 4.1 times higher than that of non-drug users. Heroin wasn’t far behind at 3.6 times, followed by cannabis close on its heels at 1.8 times the risk.

The study pulled in data from 39 different intensive care units across France, tracking 1,392 patients over a two-week period in April 2021. Of these, 11% tested positive for recreational drug use.

Popularity of cannabis use

To enhance this discussion, here’s a noteworthy statistic: Cannabis is the leading recreational drug choice for individuals aged 16 to 59 in England and Wales. This trend is particularly concerning among younger adults, as nearly one in six people aged 20 to 24 reported using cannabis last year.

The widespread use highlights the need for continued dialogue about substance use and its implications on health and society.

Understanding these patterns can help inform policy decisions and educational initiatives aimed at addressing drug use and promoting healthier choices among young people in these regions.

Social implications

The conversation surrounding recreational drug use extends far beyond heart health risks. Societally, it poses significant challenges, particularly regarding healthcare resources and law enforcement.

As more individuals partake in these substances, especially among younger populations, the strain on emergency services and healthcare systems increases.

Consequently, this prompts a broader dialogue about regulation, education, and prevention strategies that could mitigate these impacts.

A path forward

Addressing the intricacies of recreational drug use requires a multifaceted approach. Public health campaigns prioritizing education about the risks associated with drugs like cannabis, MDMA, and heroin could prove invaluable.

Strategies involving community engagement and harm reduction initiatives, such as providing access to medical professionals for users, might empower individuals to make more informed decisions about their substance use.

Ultimately, a cultural shift towards open dialogue and responsible consumption may help balance the allure of recreational drugs with their inherent risks, safeguarding both individual health and community well-being.

Reducing recreational drug use

As we strive to educate communities and implement effective public health policies, creating an environment that prioritizes informed decision-making is essential.

By promoting open dialogue, comprehensive education, and a commitment to harm reduction, we can better navigate the challenges posed by recreational drugs while ensuring the health and safety of individuals and society as a whole.

The conversation must continue, addressing not only the health implications but also the broader social contexts in which these substances are used.

