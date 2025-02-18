Reintroducing wolves could help Scotland fight climate change 

A recent study has found that reintroducing wolves to the Scottish Highlands could contribute to an expansion of native woodland that would sequester up to one million tons of CO2 annually.

Experts from the University of Leeds used ecological and modeling techniques to estimate how wolf predation on red deer might allow depleted forests to recover.

By reducing the deer population, the researchers project that new tree growth would flourish, resulting in substantial carbon sequestration.

In their study, the experts have detailed a potential path toward balancing biodiversity restoration with climate mitigation goals.

Modeling the impact of wolves

The red deer population in Scotland has grown considerably in the absence of top predators. As deer graze heavily on saplings, many once-forested areas remain treeless, inhibiting the region’s long-term ecological health.

The research team used a predator–prey model to simulate how wolves could control deer numbers if reintroduced to specific regions classified as Scottish Wild Land, including areas in the Cairngorms, South-west Highlands, Central Highlands, and North-west Highlands.

From their simulations, the scientists concluded that a population of around 167 wolves spread across these regions would likely reduce deer densities enough to enable natural woodland regeneration on a large scale.

This vegetation recovery, they estimate, would annually sequester roughly one million tons of CO2 – equivalent to about 5% of the UK Climate Change Committee’s recommended woodland carbon removal target for meeting net-zero emissions by 2050.

Potential climate benefits of wolves

One of the study’s most notable findings is that each wolf would lead to an annual carbon uptake capability of 6080 tonnes of CO2, effectively making each predator “worth” £154,000 based on current carbon valuation metrics.

Researchers see these results as further proof that large carnivores can provide significant ecosystem services by restoring natural processes.

Wolves were eradicated from Scotland approximately 250 years ago, leaving red deer without any natural predators. While humans do hunt and manage deer, numbers have still surged, hampering tree regrowth.

According to the study, substantial reforestation could now be achievable through ecological processes alone – if wolves were allowed to return and perform their predator role in the ecosystem.

A step toward climate-ready conservation

“There is an increasing acknowledgement that the climate and biodiversity crises cannot be managed in isolation,” said lead author Dominick Spracklen, a professor at the University of Leeds’ School of Earth and Environment.

“We need to look at the potential role of natural processes such as the reintroduction of species to recover our degraded ecosystems and these in turn can deliver co-benefits for climate and nature recovery.”

Diminished native woodlands pose ecological and economic risks. The study makes it clear that a wolf reintroduction initiative could turn this around, providing new habitat for other species.

Wolves could also reduce deer-related issues (such as road collisions and damage to young trees), and even create potential ecotourism opportunities – as observed in other countries that have reintroduced large predators.

Weighing the risks and benefits

The researchers acknowledge that reintroducing wolves would be controversial, especially among livestock farmers and deer stalkers concerned about their livelihoods.

Advocates argue that the economic value of improved carbon sequestration (along with reduced deer cull costs and new ecotourism revenues) could offset some of these concerns.

They also stress that any move toward wolf reintroduction would require extensive stakeholder engagement, transparent decision-making, and well-thought-out management plans to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts.

Nature-based solutions and climate benefits

From a broader perspective, the findings add to a growing body of literature suggesting that nature-based solutions – in this case, leveraging a predator’s ecological role – can deliver meaningful climate benefits.

By harnessing the predator-prey dynamic to spur woodland recovery, Scotland could see a substantial boost in carbon storage capacity and ecological resilience.

Still, the exact outcome of wolf reintroduction would depend on public support, regulatory frameworks, and the practicalities of managing a newly returned apex predator.

As discussions evolve, the team’s data provide a baseline for measuring potential gains in both conservation and carbon uptake.

In line with these insights, the study offers a new vantage point on how large carnivore restoration might affect the UK’s broader climate and biodiversity goals.

If pursued, the reintroduction of wolves could shape not just local landscapes but also the national conversation on how best to unite climate action with wildlife recovery.

The study is published in the journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence.

