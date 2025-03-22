Revolutionizing CBD treatment for epilepsy and multiple sclerosis

Cannabidiol (CBD) is popularly used for its painkilling, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective effects. It has been used to treat illnesses like epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

But there has been one key limitation preventing it from being used to its full potential – CBD does not dissolve easily in water, so the body has trouble absorbing it efficiently.

Researchers at the University of South Australia have created a new method to address this issue.

By forming a phospholipid complex using a fat-based molecule that contains phosphorus, scientists have greatly enhanced CBD’s solubility and absorption in the human body.

Enhancing CBD’s bioavailability

Today, only a fraction of orally consumed CBD is absorbed into the bloodstream. This restricts its efficacy, and necessitates the use of increased doses to produce therapeutic effects.

Over the years, scientists have tried different methods to enhance CBD’s bioavailability, including using synthetic forms, self-emulsifying systems, and gelatine-based encapsulation. These attempts have only yielded minimal gains.

In the new study, researchers experimented to find the optimal composition of phospholipids to create nanosized CBD-PLC (phospholipid complex) particles.

The CBD-phospholipid complex particles enhanced dissolution from 0% (without the CBD-PLC particles) to 67.1% after only three hours. This tremendous improvement in drug release guarantees a more uniform and potent treatment for patients.

A more stable treatment option

In addition to better solubility, the phospholipid complex demonstrated a 32.7% increase in permeability during cellular uptake studies.

This means more of the drug can pass through the intestinal wall, leading to greater absorption and improved therapeutic effects.

Traditional formulations degrade when exposed to heat, light, or oxygen, which reduces their potency over time. However, testing over 12 months showed that the new CBD-PLC formulation maintained its performance under various storage conditions.

This makes it a more stable and reliable option for pharmaceutical use.

Implications for CBD-based therapies

“Improved bioavailability means that lower doses can achieve the same therapeutic effect, potentially reducing side effects and making treatment more cost effective,” said study first author Thabata Muta, a PhD candidate at the University of South Australia.

This discovery could go beyond CBD. Many drugs with poor water solubility face similar challenges.

The phospholipid complex approach may provide a blueprint for enhancing the absorption of other medications as well.

The road to real-world impact

With the international CBD market projected to expand from $7.59 billion in 2023 to $202.45 billion by 2032, this innovation comes at an opportune time.

By overcoming a key challenge in CBD treatment, this technology could make cannabinoid-based therapy more accessible, affordable, and effective for millions worldwide.

The team is currently looking into commercialization prospects and preparing to conduct clinical trials that will confirm the recipe.

Safer CBD-based medications

CBD’s low water solubility has been a long-standing problem for scientists and drug developers.

Nanoemulsions, liposomal carriers, and solid dispersions are some of the techniques that have been tried in order to increase the bioavailability of CBD.

Most of these techniques use complicated manufacturing processes, involve the inclusion of extra stabilizing agents, or don’t deliver consistent absorption rates.

The phospholipid complex (CBD-PLC) of the UniSA research group is a more hopeful option.

By naturally blending in with biological membranes, phospholipids aid in more efficient CBD transport by the digestive tract. This would render artificial surfactants obsolete, and so CBD-based medications could be safer and more tolerable in the long term.

Potential pharmaceutical applications

In addition to enhancing CBD for general consumer applications, this method may have a seminal role in pharmaceutical applications.

Patients dependent on CBD-based medication for epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and pain treatment are frequently exposed to unpredictable therapeutic responses because of the variability of absorption.

The improved solubility and stability of CBD-PLC might allow dosing to be more exact which, in turn, may decrease variability of drug action and side effects.

Pharmaceutical companies can also utilize this technology to create advanced cannabinoid medicines with better delivery systems.

This may open the way for better pain relief, neurological therapies, and potentially even the use of CBD in mental health disorders like anxiety and PTSD.

In addition, by addressing CBD’s issues with bioavailability, this technology may help lower the dosage requirements, ultimately leading to safer and more economical treatments for patients.

The full study was published in the journal International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

