These plants, now almost extinct, have been here millions of years

Did you know there’s a group of plants native to Florida with a complex evolutionary history? They are called ‘scrub mints’: specialists in surviving harsh conditions. Sadly, their existence is now seriously threatened by human development.

Scrub mints: Plants built for tough times

Florida was way different three million years ago. The climate was significantly hotter than today, and sea levels were much higher, submerging significant portions of the state.

Over time, the Earth cycled through ice ages and warmer periods. As ice sheets advanced and retreated, the size and shape of the Florida peninsula drastically changed.

This dynamic environment favored plants that could withstand harsh conditions like limited water, nutrient-poor soil, and frequent wildfires.

Scrub mints weren’t just survivors in this challenging landscape; they flourished. These flowering plants adapted to Florida’s unique sandy scrubland habitats. While related to familiar culinary herbs like basil and rosemary, scrub mints evolved even greater resilience to drought and heat.

Origin of scrub mints

Interestingly, the story of how scrub mints came to be is even more intricate than scientists thought. Andre Naranjo, a former Ph.D. student at the Florida Museum of Natural History, led a study analyzing a special type of DNA. The findings are making waves in the plant world:

Unexpected origins

The evolutionary history of many modern scrub mints involves “hybridization.” This natural process occurs when distinct species interbreed, resulting in offspring with a mix of traits from both parents. Over time, these hybrid offspring can become established as unique populations.

The underestimated group

A group of scrub mints known as “calamints” may contain hidden diversity. Initial observations suggested these plants were a few widespread species.

However, closer scientific investigation hints that they might actually comprise multiple distinct species, each deserving of individual conservation attention.

The misclassified plant

Titusville balms, a particularly rare type of scrub mint, were initially believed to be a product of recent hybridization. This classification meant they wouldn’t qualify for protection under the Endangered Species Act.

However, Naranjo’s research indicates a much longer evolutionary history, suggesting Titusville Balms are an ancient and unique group in need of protection.

The ice ages shaped scrub mints…Will humans destroy them?

While scrub mints have a knack for surviving in tough conditions, the rapid changes humans bring might be a different story. Here’s the problem:

Losing their homeland

The biggest threat to scrub mints is habitat loss. These plants have evolved to thrive in Florida’s unique sandy scrublands.

Sadly, these same habitats are increasingly being converted for human use, such as housing developments or agricultural expansion.

This habitat loss is a major reason why over half of the 24 known scrub mint species are classified as threatened or endangered.

Human help may be insufficient

Concerned individuals and organizations are working hard to restore and preserve scrub habitats. However, these efforts face significant challenges:

Controlled fires : Wildfires are a natural part of scrub ecosystems, but they are often impractical or dangerous near developed areas.



: Wildfires are a natural part of scrub ecosystems, but they are often impractical or dangerous near developed areas. Invasive species: Non-native, invasive plant species can quickly outcompete scrub mints, further straining their populations.

A call to action

“If we continue with business as usual, this entire group of plants could go extinct within the next 100 years. And we won’t just lose these species. We’ll lose the scrub, one of the most truly authentic and formerly ubiquitous Florida habitats will just go away,” says Naranjo.

While the situation is serious, it’s not hopeless. Learning about Florida’s amazing scrub mints is the first step. Here’s what you can do:

Be aware

The first step in protecting scrub mints is understanding them. Learning about their incredible evolutionary journey, their adaptations to Florida’s environment, and the challenges they face helps raise awareness about their importance. Sharing this knowledge with others amplifies the message of conservation.

Support conservation efforts

There are many ways to actively support scrub mint conservation:

Financial donations : Consider donating to organizations dedicated to preserving Florida’s scrubland habitats. These donations fund important work like habitat restoration, research, and education.



: Consider donating to organizations dedicated to preserving Florida’s scrubland habitats. These donations fund important work like habitat restoration, research, and education. Volunteering : Many organizations rely on volunteers for tasks like removing invasive species, planting native vegetation, and participating in educational outreach.



: Many organizations rely on volunteers for tasks like removing invasive species, planting native vegetation, and participating in educational outreach. Advocacy: Contacting your local representatives to voice your support for policies that protect Florida’s unique ecosystems can make a powerful difference.

More about scrub mints

As discussed above, scrub mints (genus Dicerandra) are a group of flowering plants that boast a remarkable resilience and beauty, making them a subject of interest both for conservationists and plant enthusiasts.

These plants are exclusively found in the southeastern United States, particularly in Florida, where they have adapted to thrive in the scrub habitats — areas characterized by sandy soil, low nutrients, and periodic wildfires.

Appearance and characteristics

Scrub mints are notable for their aromatic leaves and striking flowers, which range in color from purple to white. The leaves are typically narrow, allowing the plant to minimize water loss, a crucial adaptation for survival in scrub habitats.

These plants vary in size but are generally small to medium shrubs. Their compact form helps them conserve resources in the challenging environments they inhabit.

The flowering season for scrub mints can vary depending on the species, but many bloom in the late summer to early fall, providing a splash of color in the scrub landscape when few other plants are in flower.

Scrub mint habitat

While there are 24 species of scrub mints, their distribution is quite localized, with the majority being endemic to Florida. This means they are not naturally found anywhere else in the world.

Their preferred habitat is the sand pine scrub, a unique ecosystem characterized by its sandy soil, sparse vegetation, and periodic wildfires.

Scrub mints have developed several adaptations to thrive in their harsh environments, including drought resistance and the ability to grow in nutrient-poor soils. Their flowers adapt to attract specific pollinators, including bees and butterflies, critical to the plants’ reproductive processes.

Overall, Scrub mints represent incredible resilience in nature and a fascinating part of Florida’s past. Whether they disappear due to human development or continue to thrive for millions more years depends on the choices we make today.

The study is published in Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution.

