Sea turtles show signs of recovery, but conservation issues remain

The ocean is home to some of the most fascinating creatures on Earth, and among them, sea turtles hold a special place. These ancient creatures have navigated the world’s waters for millions of years, surviving mass extinctions and dramatic environmental shifts.

Yet, in recent decades, the survival of sea turtles has been tested like never before, highlighting the critical need for conservation efforts.

Climate change, habitat destruction, and human activities have posed significant threats to their existence.

A joint study conducted by researchers from Deakin University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) sheds light on the conservation progress and ongoing struggles of sea turtle populations worldwide.

Conservation success of sea turtles

“Sea turtles are a beacon of marine conservation success, with many nesting populations showing remarkable recoveries,” said Graeme Hays, a Deakin Distinguished Professor and Chair in Marine Science.

The researchers found that while the recovery is promising, it is far from complete. The study highlights the delicate balance between human intervention and natural resilience in ensuring the survival of these iconic creatures.

Conservation efforts yield positive results

The resurgence of sea turtle populations is closely tied to specific conservation strategies. For instance, reducing artificial lighting on beaches has helped prevent hatchlings from becoming disoriented.

Additionally, the adoption of turtle-safe fishing practices has played a pivotal role in reversing population declines. In some regions, hunting has decreased as awareness about conservation ethics has grown.

Former poachers, once contributors to the decline, now work as eco-tour guides, offering tourists a chance to witness nesting turtles. This shift reflects changing public attitudes toward these marine animals.

Stabilizing sea turtle populations

Historically, sea turtles were abundant in places like the Caribbean, where they were so numerous that they often collided with ships at night.

Overhunting drastically reduced their numbers, with estimates suggesting a 95% decline in green sea turtles in the region.

Global declines were driven by market-driven hunting, fishing net entanglement, and habitat loss. Legal protections and conservation initiatives have since helped stabilize and even grow populations.

Promising trends across species

The scientists analyzed nesting records and other data to assess the state of sea turtle populations worldwide. The findings reveal predominantly positive trends across species and regions.

A 2017 analysis of 299 annual abundance time series showed that population increases were three times more frequent than decreases. By 2024, this trend had strengthened, with increases occurring six times more often than declines.

Four out of five regional green sea turtle populations are growing, and loggerhead nesting sites have shown significant improvements. On Sal Island in Cape Verde, for example, loggerhead nests surged from approximately 500 in 2008 to 35,000 in 2020.

While data on species like hawksbill, olive ridley, Kemp’s ridley, and flatback turtles is limited, most available records indicate growth. These species remain protected under U.S. and international endangered species regulations.

Climate change and adaptive responses

Rising temperatures pose a significant threat to sea turtles, particularly by skewing sex ratios toward females. However, emerging research offers hope.

Loggerhead turtles in the Mediterranean, for instance, have been observed shifting their nesting sites to cooler areas. This behavioral adaptation could help maintain balanced sex ratios and reduce the impacts of climate change.

“When harmful human activities are curtailed, species can recover and thrive,” noted Dr. Jeffrey Seminoff, an expert at the NOAA Fisheries’ Southwest Science Center.

Priorities for sea turtle conservation

Looking ahead, the experts have outlined key priorities to ensure the continued recovery of sea turtles.

These priorities include promoting resilience to climate change, reducing bycatch and illegal hunting, understanding the impacts of pollution, and ensuring sufficient foraging habitats like seagrass meadows.

“This success story demonstrates that humanity has the ability to reverse biodiversity loss when we commit to concerted conservation efforts,” noted Professor Hays.

The conservation of sea turtles serves as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through dedication and collaboration.

As conservationists continue their work, the hope is that these ancient mariners will continue to thrive, inspiring future generations to value and protect the natural world.

The study is published in the journal Nature Reviews Biodiversity.

