Scientists vacuumed animal DNA from the air in a forest and the results are amazing

On an early autumn morning, a group of researchers from the Globe Institute at the University of Copenhagen embarked on an intriguing expedition into a Danish forest. Armed with plastic boxes, these scientists sought to “vacuum” animal DNA from the air.

The boxes, rigged with DNA air samplers, were strapped onto tree trunks, air filters attached, and then powered on. As the boxes powered up, a faint hum indicated that they were collecting airborne particles.

Over the next three days, the researchers returned to the forest on numerous occasions to replace the air filters, each time marking a step further into their investigation.

“We saw relatively few animals in the short time we spent in the forest when we changed the air filters. A squirrel, the sound of a woodpecker, a pheasant squawking, and a white-tailed eagle flying above us one day,” said Christina Lynggaard. However, the lack of visible activity was starkly contrasted by the richness of the biodiversity they discovered in the air.

Which animals were detected?

By sequencing the airborne DNA particles collected on the filters, the team discovered a surprising number of forest inhabitants. The “vacuuming” process, executed over three days in an area of the forest roughly equivalent to a football field, unveiled DNA traces from 64 animal species.

The animals whose DNA was detected included domestic species like cows, pigs, sheep, chickens, and dogs, and even exotic pets like parakeets and peacocks. Yet, the real surprise was the detection of roughly 50 terrestrial wild animals.

The DNA revealed the presence of small to large wild animals with varied lifestyles – red deer, roe deer, Eurasian badger, white-tailed eagle, red fox, different vole species, robin, Eurasian red squirrel, common toad, smooth newt, great crested newt, crane, great spotted woodpecker, nuthatch, grey heron, marsh tit, woodcock, and several more.

Amazing results

In a stunningly short time, the researchers uncovered nearly a quarter of the land-living animals previously recorded in and around the area.

“It’s absolutely crazy! Although we have worked hard to optimise the method, we did not dare to hope for such good results. We didn’t think we would succeed so well in the very first attempt in nature,” said Professor Kristine Bohmann.

Animal DNA

The DNA that was collected from the air is referred to as environmental DNA. “Animals secrete DNA into their surrounding environment all the time. It could be in the form of fragments of hair, feathers, and skin cells. If they are airborne, we can vacuum them and use DNA analyses to find out which animals they came from,” explained Lynggaard.

This innovative approach of “vacuuming” DNA from air builds upon a previous study by the same team that explored the presence of animal DNA in the air at a zoo and mapped the presence of many of its inhabitants.

However, there’s a big difference between a zoo and nature, as Bohmann explained: “In a zoo, the animals are present in large numbers in a relatively small area, while in nature they are much less concentrated. Therefore, we were unsure how well we could make the method work in nature. And that is where we have to get it to work if we want to use it to monitor biodiversity.”

Valuable tool

The trial in the Danish forest has proven that airborne environmental DNA could become a valuable tool in biodiversity monitoring.

“We are in a biodiversity crisis, and tools are needed to understand how ecosystems change as a result of human impacts, to guide management strategies and to assess the risk of the spread of diseases in areas where animals can come into contact with people,” said Lynggaard.

Despite dealing with tiny amounts of airborne environmental DNA, the researchers went to great lengths to verify their findings. When they first detected DNA from peacocks, they feared it might be an error. But upon further investigation, they found local residents who confirmed occasional peacock sightings during their walks.

The initial results suggest that this method could be effective in mapping the presence of wild animals. Further refinement and testing of the technique is needed, yet the study inspires optimism. “It demonstrates a sensitive method for mapping the presence of animals without having to see or disturb them,” said Professor Bohmann.

