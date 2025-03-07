Secrets of Mars' atmosphere may improve weather predictions

For centuries, Mars has captivated human curiosity, from early astronomers to modern scientists. The Red Planet remains a source of mystery, and with the possibility of human exploration on the horizon, understanding its environment is more crucial than ever.

While its mountains and valleys get much attention, the atmosphere of Mars is just as interesting and complex.

Recent research, including contributions from the University of Tokyo, has shed new light on how Mars’ atmosphere behaves. Scientists have discovered that atmospheric gravity waves play a crucial role in shaping latitudinal air currents, particularly in the middle and upper layers of the planet’s atmosphere.

This discovery helps us understand Mars‘ weather better and may also improve climate predictions on Earth.

Behavior of Mars’ atmosphere

To grasp the significance of these findings, it is important to understand how Mars’ atmosphere differs from our own.

Earth has a thick atmosphere full of nitrogen and oxygen, making it suitable for life. Mars, on the other hand, has very thin air, mostly made of carbon dioxide. This major difference causes Mars’ atmosphere to behave in unique ways.

Even though they are different, both planets have air movements caused by their rotation and heat from the Sun.

“On Earth, large-scale atmospheric waves caused by the planet’s rotation, known as Rossby waves, are the primary influence on the way air circulates in the stratosphere, or the lower part of the middle atmosphere,” said Professor Kaoru Sato from the Department of Earth and Planetary Science.

“But our study shows that on Mars, gravity waves (GWs) have a dominant effect at the mid and high latitudes of the middle atmosphere.”

“Rossby waves are large-scale atmospheric waves, or resolved waves, whereas GWs are unresolved waves, meaning they are too fine to be directly measured or modeled and must be estimated by more indirect means.”

What are gravity waves?

Gravity waves are a type of movement in the air. They happen when air moves up and down like waves in the ocean because of differences in air pressure and buoyancy. These waves are different from gravitational waves, which come from space events like black hole collisions.

Since gravity waves are small and hard to see directly, scientists have struggled to measure their effects in Mars’ atmosphere.

To solve this problem, Professor Sato and her team used a special dataset called the Ensemble Mars Atmosphere Reanalysis System (EMARS). This dataset combines information collected from spacecraft over many years, helping researchers study how these waves influence Mars’ weather and climate.

New perspective on Mars’ atmosphere

The study revealed that gravity waves transport angular momentum rapidly, affecting north-south circulation patterns in Mars’ middle atmosphere.

“We found something interesting, that GWs facilitate the rapid vertical transfer of angular momentum, significantly influencing the meridional, or north-south, in the middle atmosphere circulations on Mars,” said graduate student Anzu Asumi.

“It’s interesting because it more closely resembles the behavior seen in Earth’s mesosphere rather than in our stratosphere. This suggests existing Martian atmospheric circulation models may need to be refined to better incorporate these wave effects, potentially improving future climate and weather simulations.”

This discovery challenges previous assumptions about Mars’ atmospheric circulation and highlights the need for updated models. If researchers can refine simulations based on these findings, future climate predictions for Mars will be more accurate.

Improving weather predictions on Earth

Studying Mars helps scientists learn more about how weather works on different planets.

Mars and Earth have some similarities, like how fast they spin and how they tilt as they orbit the Sun. These similarities make Mars a useful place to study how atmospheres behave.

However, Mars is also very different. Its air is much thinner than Earth’s and mostly made of carbon dioxide. It also has extreme seasons that change the planet’s weather in unusual ways. These differences give scientists a chance to see how various factors shape a planet’s climate.

By comparing Mars and Earth, researchers can improve their understanding of how atmospheres work in general. This knowledge might even help improve weather predictions and climate models for Earth.

As scientists develop better ways to study planetary weather, their findings could be useful for both space exploration and life on our own planet.

Exploring the role of dust storms

“Looking ahead, we plan to investigate the impact of Martian dust storms on atmospheric circulation. So far, our analysis has focused on years without major dust storms,” said Sato.

“However, these storms dramatically alter atmospheric conditions, and we suspect they may intensify the role of GWs in circulation. Our research lays the groundwork for forecasting Martian weather, which will be essential for ensuring the success of future Mars missions.”

Future studies will examine how these storms on Mars reshape global atmospheric patterns. If scientists can predict these changes with precision, mission planners will be able to prepare astronauts for the planet’s extreme weather.

With each new breakthrough, the dream of reliable Martian weather forecasting moves closer to reality.

The study is published in the Journal of Geophysical Research Planets.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–